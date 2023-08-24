2024 Nissan TITAN pricing starts at $45,770

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Featuring the most standard horsepower and safety features in its class (excluding EVs)1, the 2024 Nissan TITAN is on sale now with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)2 of $45,770.









New for this model year, TITAN adds an SV Bronze Edition Package. This adds black and bronze visual enhancements, including bronze 20-inch wheels, a gloss-black front grille surround and black front bumper, a sport bar and Bronze Edition floor mats. The Bronze Edition Package costs $2,980.

Every 2024 Nissan TITAN delivers the power, technology, safety features and reliability prized by truck buyers, wrapped in bold Nissan styling. The standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine delivers best-in-class standard 400 horsepower (excluding EVs)3, along with 413 lb-ft of torque. Nissan Safety Shield® 3604, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems, is also standard on every TITAN.

TITAN further keeps drivers connected and informed with standard Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® and available wireless Apple CarPlay. The PRO-4X grade delivers increased off-road performance with enhancements including Bilstein shock absorbers and skid plates, while the Platinum Reserve packs premium features including air-conditioned front seats, satin chrome exterior trim, 20-inch wheels and a Fender Premium 12-speaker audio system.

For drivers demanding even more capability, TITAN XD is built on a unique frame and chassis. The extended 151.6-inch wheelbase is about 12 inches longer than TITAN models, features a 6.5-foot bed, and is available only with four-wheel drive. The starting price is $51,930.

Every 2024 TITAN comes standard with America’s Best Truck Warranty5, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first (includes basic and powertrain coverage).

Full specifications on the 2024 Nissan TITAN, as well as fuel economy information, photos and videos, are available in the full press kit.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2024 Nissan TITAN:

TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×2 $45,770 TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×2 $59,440 TITAN SV King Cab 4×4 $49,140 TITAN SV Crew Cab 4×4 $48,960 TITAN PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 $53,580 TITAN Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 $62,750 Destination and Handling $1,895.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2024 Nissan TITAN XD:

TITAN XD SV Crew Cab 4×4 $51,930 TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab 4×4 $57,890 TITAN XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab 4×4 $65,840 Destination and Handling $1,895.

Ward’s Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2024 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figure based on Premium Fuel Only. Safety technology refers to advanced vehicle features including driver assistance systems and features. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,895. Ward’s Segmentation (excluding EVs). 2024 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Horsepower figures based on Premium Fuel Only. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites. Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information. Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. Ward’s in-market Large Pickup Segmentation and Small Pickup Segmentation (excluding EVs) v. 2024 TITAN. Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, corrosion coverage and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage. Other terms and conditions also apply. See dealer for complete warranty details. Warranty claim is current at time of publication. Nissan’s U.S. vehicle and powertrain plants assemble vehicles and engines using both domestic and foreign parts.

Contacts

Josh Clifton



Senior Manager, Nissan Product Communications



[email protected]