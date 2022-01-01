Hudson Set To Open Two New Stores, Evolve and Hudson Nonstop, At LAX Terminal 3

Travel Convenience & Specialty Retail Stores Will Bring Ultimate Convenience & Digital Innovation To New Terminal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced it has been awarded two stores at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Terminal 3, becoming one of the first concessionaires to operate in Los Angeles World Airport’s (LAWA) brand-new terminal.





As part of a 10-year agreement with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), Hudson will open Hudson Nonstop and Evolve by Hudson stores in Delta Air Lines’ state-of-the-art concourse, bringing together the best of travel convenience, specialty retail, and digital innovation. Hudson Nonstop, which will be powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, is expected to open within the next few months, while Evolve is planned for early 2023.

“Thank you to LAWA and URW for the opportunity to continue our longstanding partnership and introduce two of our most innovative concepts to the new terminal,” said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy CEO of Hudson. “Evolve and Hudson Nonstop combine experiential retailing with frictionless technology, providing travelers with the convenience and speed they are looking for, while allowing us to deliver our iconic Traveler’s Best Friend service in all new ways.”

“Los Angeles is a world-class dining and shopping destination, and we are thrilled that the new Terminal 3 concessions will provide our guests an innovative restaurant and retail experience on par with the offerings of our great city,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. “In partnership with URW and Delta, we have brought together a diverse collection of brands, while creating opportunities for small- and minority-owned businesses to operate at the airport.”

“It is exciting to introduce two of Hudson’s newest concepts and the first of its kind at LAX,” said Mike Salzman, Executive Vice President of Airports, URW. “In partnership with LAWA and Delta, our Terminal 3 lineup elevates the guest experience and increases minority and women-owned business participation in the LAX commercial program.”

Details of the two new stores, totaling more than 3,100 square feet, are as follows:

Evolve by Hudson – Blending the accessibility of travel convenience with a specialty retail experience, Evolve by Hudson is a one-stop shop specifically tailored to the local market. At LAX, travelers will be delighted to find shop-in-shops featuring luggage from Herschel Supply Co. and TUMI; accessories from 47 Brand, Happy Socks, and Sunglass Hut; writing instruments from Caran d’Ache and LAMY; electronics from Apple, Beats, Bose, and Brookstone; and toys from Build-A-Bear Workshop®. In collaboration with “CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles,” local products from up-and-coming artisans will be featured, bringing the best of LA to the airport. Self-checkout and mobile POS are also available for quick checkout.

Hudson Nonstop – Skip the checkout lines at Hudson Nonstop, a travel convenience concept powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, a fast and frictionless way to, enter, identify, and pay with the palm of a hand. By inserting a credit card or hovering their palm over the Amazon One device, travelers can enter the store, pick up their must-have travel essentials, food and beverage products, and local favorites, and then exit, all without stopping to pay.

The stores will operate under HG LAX T3 Concessionaires JV, a joint venture between Hudson and its Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partners Arandia Designs; Concourse Ventures, Inc.; MAJ Collection, Inc.; Nixon & Associates Inc.; Stewart Manhattan Investments, Inc. d/b/a Palazzo Concessions; and Zaman Group Inc.

The addition of Evolve and Hudson Nonstop to LAX T3 furthers Hudson’s coast-to-coast expansion of two of its most notable concepts, while also growing Hudson’s retail footprint in the Los Angeles market. Currently, Hudson has 44 stores in eight of the ten terminals at LAX, including Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT), which operates with the same ACDBE partners as LAX T3. With these two new stores, Hudson continues to deliver an unparalleled and dynamic brand portfolio to LAX travelers, which exceeded 48 million in 2021.

About Hudson



Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free, and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Hudson Media Contact

Cindi Buckwalter



VP of Corporate Communications



[email protected]