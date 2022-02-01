Avaya Named a ‘Leader’ in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing – Enabling Future-Ready Unified Communications

Avaya Driving Innovation in Traditional Video Meetings with True Workstream Collaboration, Enabling Teams to Achieve Seamless Coordination and Productivity

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2022. Avaya continues to provide customers with digital workplace solutions built on the understanding that work is not just what is done within a meeting, but also the before and after.

Video conferencing is now a de facto standard for the way to conduct meetings in a hybrid workplace. The next evolution is for video conferencing to become intelligent, a shift which Aragon just declared.1Avaya OneCloud™ UCaaS solutions have transformed the traditional video meeting to enable always-on collaboration, helping businesses meet the challenges of an unpredictable, work-from-anywhere world with continuous, multiexperience collaboration. Avaya is empowering cross-functional teams to collaborate across departments and locations in ways that help avoid video call fatigue associated with most video apps.

Avaya’s vision for evolving video conferencing into workstream collaboration solutions is what has continued to keep the company deep into the Aragon Leaders sector. According to the report2, authored by Aragon Research lead analyst Jim Lundy, “With the rise of intelligent video meetings, Avaya is well positioned to meet the needs of enterprises with its growing portfolio of intelligent video offerings that work in the cloud. Avaya, which offers a full UCC platform, has continued to innovate with Avaya Spaces and Avaya Cloud Office. Avaya Spaces is its flagship intelligent video meeting platform with fully integrated team collaboration.”

We believe the following contributed to our placement in the report:

Avaya Spaces ® an intelligent video meeting platform that is integrated with team collaboration and is complimented through Avaya’s partnership with NVIDIA providing enhanced, AI-powered video capabilities for both low bandwidth and high-quality, more engaging meetings.

an intelligent video meeting platform that is integrated with team collaboration and is complimented through Avaya’s partnership with NVIDIA providing enhanced, AI-powered video capabilities for both low bandwidth and high-quality, more engaging meetings. Avaya Cloud Office ® by RingCentral continues to make traction with its large install base and Avaya has announced new capabilities, including Avaya Cloud Office Rooms with CU360 huddle system for hybrid meeting experiences.

by RingCentral continues to make traction with its large install base and Avaya has announced new capabilities, including Avaya Cloud Office Rooms with CU360 huddle system for hybrid meeting experiences. Avaya Cloud Office, Avaya Spaces, and Avaya OneCloud™ can leverage the full portfolio of Avaya USB connected cameras ranging from laptop huddle cameras to speaker tracking PTZ devices.

Avaya’s integrations with Apple, Google, Microsoft Teams and Office, and Salesforce/Slack continue to attract new customers.

“Avaya continues to enhance its Spaces platform–adding AI-powered video capabilities,” says Lundy. “These capabilities enable Avaya to offer a smoother, immersive video experience that is noticeable to users.”

“Organizations and their customers depend on workstream collaboration solutions that are reliable, secure and deliver great experiences, whether employees are in the office, home or mobile,” said Karen Hardy, Global Vice President of Product Management, Avaya. “Avaya helps empower businesses with flexible, always-on, continuous collaboration providing exceptional experiences for hybrid work.”

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined 20 major providers looking at the overlapping categories of video conferencing and unified communications and collaboration based on its three dimensions of analysis: strategy, performance, and reach. “Leaders” are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform effectively against those strategies.

