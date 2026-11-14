Hubvention Reports More Than 100 Clients Served in Its First Six Months

The company positions its turnkey platform as a one-stop shop for Canadian businesses seeking government grants, tax credits, financing and tax recoveries.

Hubvention reports that it helped more than 100 clients identify millions of dollars in potential funding and recoveries during its first six months of operations. The Montreal-based company brings government grants, tax credits, government loan opportunities and GST/HST recovery reviews into a single service for Canadian businesses.

The milestone reflects opportunities identified, rather than amounts approved or received. Hubvention’s model combines a centralized platform with hands-on support to help businesses assess what may be available and manage the work required to pursue it.

“One of the biggest challenges we see is that businesses are so focused on running their operations that they overlook thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands, of dollars in government support they’re already eligible to receive,” said Samuel Chamberland, co-founder at Hubvention.

Looking Beyond a Single Grant

Hubvention’s approach considers both a company’s future plans and potential recoveries related to past expenditures. Its services encompass grant applications, tax credit claims, government financing opportunities and GST/HST reviews intended to identify potential overpayments and amounts the business may be entitled to recover.

This broader assessment is designed to uncover opportunities that could be missed when funding is reviewed one program or one project at a time. A business investing in research, equipment, hiring or expansion may have several avenues to investigate, each with its own requirements.

The service distinguishes financing from financial assistance and recoveries. Government loans carry repayment obligations according to their terms, while grants, tax credits and tax recoveries follow their respective program and tax requirements.

A Turnkey Process for Business Owners

Hubvention manages the engagement from initial assessment and opportunity identification through documentation, application or claim preparation, submission and follow-up. Its team coordinates the process with the business and its advisers, with the aim of reducing the administrative work business owners must manage themselves.

The company’s R&D services include support for Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) claims. Hubvention also offers AI and digital transformation assessments that connect project priorities with potential funding options.

All identified opportunities remain subject to eligibility, supporting documentation, applicable deadlines and review by the relevant funding or tax authority. Potential amounts are estimates and do not guarantee approval, payment or recovery.

Businesses can learn more or request a consultation at www.hubvention.com .

About Hubvention

Hubvention is a Montreal-based company helping Canadian businesses identify and pursue government funding and tax recovery opportunities. Its platform and advisory services bring together grants, tax credits, government financing and GST/HST recovery reviews through a coordinated, turnkey process.

Media Contact:

Company: Hubvention

Name: Samuel Chamberland

Email: Samuel@hubvention.com

Phone:819-271-6349

Website: www.hubvention.com

Address: 204 Rue du St.-Sacrememt Ste 300, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 1W8

SOURCE: Hubvention

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire