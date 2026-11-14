CPG Capital Raises Can Take Months While Retail Orders Cannot Wait: How Brands Bridge the Gap

GetABusinessLoan.com explains how financing can cover production and packaging for a confirmed order while a brand works on a longer-term raise.

A national retailer has confirmed a purchase order, and the delivery date is fixed. The brand’s next investment round is still weeks or months from closing. GetABusinessLoan.com says that mismatch is one of the most common pressure points for consumer packaged goods founders, and that financing can bridge it without giving up equity.

The company explains that a raise and a purchase order run on different clocks. A raise involves conversations, diligence and timing the founder does not control. A purchase order has a ship date. To fill the order, a brand has to pay for ingredients, production runs, packaging and freight up front, then wait for the retailer to pay after delivery.

“Founders sometimes feel they have to choose between the order and the raise,” said Justin Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of GetABusinessLoan.com. “They do not. Financing the order can buy time for the bigger conversation.”

Founders weighing CPG capital raises alongside operating needs can use short-term financing to cover a confirmed order, according to the company, while the longer-term funding plan continues in the background. Working capital, a business line of credit or financing tied to the order may fit, depending on the margins, the retailer’s payment terms and how quickly stock sells through. Owners can learn more about CPG capital raises and the CPG funding options at GetABusinessLoan.com that sit beside them.

The process starts with a short online application and the last four months of business bank statements. A single advisor reviews the file, looking at revenue, deposit patterns and existing obligations. Funding ranges from $25,000 to $10 million. GetABusinessLoan.com funds in-house first and places deals with vetted partners only when the fit is better elsewhere.

Honesty runs both ways, the company says. If a brand’s margins cannot carry the cost of financing, or if the order is not firm enough to plan around, an advisor will say so. In some cases, the better path is to wait, or to lean on equity rather than debt.

“We would rather tell a founder to wait a quarter, or even raise equity instead, than push a loan that does not fit,” Solomon said.

Real cost, terms and prepayment options are explained before the owner decides. GetABusinessLoan.com works with established U.S. businesses, typically at least one year in operation with real revenue, and does not fund startups.

This release is for general business information and is not financial advice.

About GetABusinessLoan.com

GetABusinessLoan.com is a business finance company that helps established U.S. businesses secure funding built around their needs – not a bank’s products. Funding in-house first and through vetted partners, it offers working capital, term loans, lines of credit, factoring, and more, with honest, one-on-one advice. Learn more at https://getabusinessloan.com.

Media Contact:

Justin Solomon

GetABusinessLoan.com

866-930-9732

justin@getabusinessloan.com

SOURCE: Get a Business Loan

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire