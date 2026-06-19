HOROW Says a Great Home Upgrade Might be Sitting in the Bathroom

When consumers prepare to upgrade their homes, the attention goes to highly visible electronics and appliances. Yet some of the frequently used spaces in the house rarely make the shopping list. HOROW believes the bathroom deserves greater consideration, designed around a simple but essential idea: daily hygiene and cleanliness should guide the products people invest in most.

In recent years, homeowners have shifted their attention from purely decorative upgrades to products that improve everyday life in practical ways. Modern households increasingly care about how their living spaces support hygiene, health, and overall well-being. Even small routines-like how we maintain our bathrooms-are being reconsidered to favor effortless, automated cleanliness.

That focus on practical hygiene and effortless cleanliness is what inspired the design philosophy of the HOROW T38P Smart Toilet . From the touchless automatic lid that eliminates the need to handle surfaces, to the advanced foam shield system that prevents splashing, every feature is intended to make daily bathroom routines more sanitary for every household member. What once felt like luxury technology is now seen as an essential hygiene convenience.

Some features combine personal comfort with advanced hygiene in a seamless way:

Warm-Water Cleansing & Warm-Air Drying: Provides a more effective, thorough personal clean while drastically reducing reliance on toilet paper.

Self-Cleaning Nozzles: Automatically ensure the washing components remain sanitized before and after every use.

Heated Seats & Built-in Night Light: Adds a gentle glow during nighttime use, reducing the chance of accidental contact or missteps, supporting a cleaner experience.

Designed for Everyone: The T38P also embraces accessibility. Its ADA-compliant height ensures comfort and ease of use for all household members, while the skirted design and streamlined profile make wiping down the exterior effortless.

Hygiene is only part of the equation; daily reliability is equally critical to keeping a bathroom clean. The T38P features a built-in tank and pump system designed to deliver strong, consistent flushing performance even in homes with low or unstable water pressure. Its impressive 1000-gram MaP flush rating ensures that the toilet clears completely, remaining hygienic and efficient with every single use.

With Amazon Prime Day offering a timely opportunity to reconsider home essentials, upgrading to advanced bathroom technology has become a practical choice for the modern household. While tech and entertainment often dominate seasonal shopping, investing in personal wellness and daily cleanliness provides long-term value. Improving the bathroom experience is a quiet but meaningful way to elevate the routines that support a healthy home.

Media Contact: support@horow.com

SOURCE: HOROW

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire