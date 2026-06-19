300+ Restaurant Industry Leaders Gather in Silicon Valley as TOA 2026 Explores the Future of Asian Foodservice

The 8th Annual Taste of Asia (TOA) Summit successfully concluded in Silicon Valley, bringing together restaurant founders, operators, investors, technology innovators, supply chain leaders, and industry executives from across North America and Asia for a full day of discussions, networking, and collaboration.

Hosted at the Shenzhen Bay Innovation Center in Santa Clara, the summit attracted 320 registrations, achieving an impressive 89% attendance rate. More than 85% of attendees represented restaurant industry professionals and key decision-makers, further reinforcing TOA’s position as one of the most influential platforms connecting Asian foodservice leaders across North America.

This year’s summit focused on some of the industry’s most important growth opportunities, including restaurant technology, AI adoption, digital transformation, franchise development, supply chain innovation, restaurant financing, brand building, and international expansion.

The audience reflected a highly curated cross-section of the restaurant ecosystem. Restaurant operators accounted for 42.5% of all attendees while founders, CEOs, executives, investors, and ownership-level decision-makers represented a significant portion of participants, creating a unique environment for meaningful business conversations and partnership opportunities.

The event was jointly organized by NAAFIA, Taste of Asia Cultural Foundation, Taste of Asia Summit, and Peach Blossom Island Business Academy, with support from co-host organizations including Fantuan Delivery, AC Marketing, Kepler, and BigBang Artwork. Additional support was provided by Palona AI, AllValue, EEE Foundation, and AI Global Campus.

A successful industry gathering of this scale would not be possible without the support of its sponsors and partners.

Among them, MenuSifu, which serves more than 15,000 restaurants across North America, showcased how digital infrastructure continues to transform restaurant operations and customer engagement. During the summit, MenuSifu provided operators with dedicated consultation opportunities and exclusive resources designed to help restaurants improve efficiency and drive growth.

Toast, one of North America’s leading restaurant technology platforms, highlighted how integrated POS, payments, online ordering, marketing, and operational tools are helping restaurants adapt to a rapidly changing business environment. Today, Toast supports more than 160,000 restaurant locations across the United States.

In the area of restaurant design and development, Curtis Su Associates (CSA) shared insights into how physical spaces influence customer experience, operational efficiency, brand positioning, and long-term return on investment. Over the past decade, CSA has completed more than 500 commercial projects throughout North America, working closely with restaurant brands at various stages of growth.

HADAY, one of China’s largest and most recognized condiment brands, participated in the summit as part of its continued commitment to supporting restaurant operators globally. The company also introduced special product programs for restaurant owners attending the event, further strengthening connections between manufacturers and operators in the North American market.

OCM Globe, a leading Asian food distribution and supply chain platform, showcased how efficient sourcing and distribution networks can help restaurants navigate supply chain challenges while improving operational stability. With an extensive distribution footprint across major U.S. markets, OCM continues to play an important role in connecting Asian food brands with both retail and foodservice channels.

EZ Capital highlighted financing solutions tailored specifically for restaurant entrepreneurs. Through its network of financial institutions, the company helps restaurant operators access flexible capital and funding resources needed for expansion, equipment investments, and business growth.

Beyond the main conference, TOA also hosted an invitation-only VIP Mixer and Founder Dinner, bringing together some of the most influential voices in the Asian foodservice industry.

Attendees included founders, executives, and investors representing both established restaurant groups and rapidly growing emerging brands from North America and Asia. Many participants oversee businesses generating tens of millions – and in some cases hundreds of millions – of dollars in annual revenue. The gathering also attracted a new generation of ambitious restaurant entrepreneurs who are actively shaping the future of the industry.

The private event provided a unique setting for strategic discussions around franchise growth, operational excellence, technology adoption, international expansion, investment opportunities, and the next phase of growth for Asian foodservice brands worldwide.

The summit also benefited from the support of an extensive media network, including industry publications, business media, and community platforms. Through a coordinated content strategy spanning pre-event promotion, onsite coverage, and post-event reporting, TOA generated significant visibility across the restaurant, technology, and business communities.

As Asian foodservice continues its rapid expansion across North America, TOA remains committed to fostering meaningful connections among restaurant operators, technology providers, investors, suppliers, and industry innovators.

With another successful Silicon Valley summit completed, TOA looks forward to continuing its mission of supporting the growth, innovation, and global influence of the Asian restaurant industry.

For partnership opportunities, sponsorship inquiries or future event information, please visit TOA’s official channels for updates on upcoming programs and industry initiatives.

Media Contact:

Mindy: mindy.zhu@naafia.org

SOURCE: Taste of Asia Food Brand Summit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire