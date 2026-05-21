Horizon Aircraft Advances Dual-Use Certification Path Through Cert Center Canada Partnership

Cert Center Canada has streamlined Horizon Aircraft’s dual-use readiness as Canada prioritizes domestic aircraft procurement to boost national security

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (“Horizon Aircraft” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HOVR) announces that through its close, ongoing partnership with Flight Centre of Excellence (dba Cert Center Canada,”3C”) the Company has advanced the dual-use certification pathway for its hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, the Cavorite X7.

Horizon Aircraft has been targeting dual-use certification from the beginning, recognizing that a high-speed, quieter VTOL aircraft would significantly improve both civil and defense missions. Partnering early with 3C, Canada’s only independent flight test and certification Design Approval Organization (DAO) approved by Transport Canada, enabled the integration of comprehensive dual-use certification considerations into the Company’s initial design, leveraging 3C’s extensive experience across military and civilian programs.

Founder of 3C, Dr. John Maris stated, “The dual-use certification pathway requires specific considerations such as design for compliance to applicable military and civilian standards as well as development testing and evaluation tailored to unique military operational scenarios. Through 3C’s guidance, Horizon Aircraft has carefully designed the Cavorite X7 for dual-use certification and we are truly privileged to be included as an integral part of this project from inception through to commercial and military development.”

Developing a streamlined pathway to dual-use certification is relevant now more than ever as the Government of Canada prioritizes national security and sovereignty through the procurement of Canadian aircraft and technologies, as outlined in its Defence Industrial Strategy launched in February 2026.

Horizon Aircraft Co-Founder and CEO Brandon Robinson commented, “As our government looks to invest in Canadian aerospace OEMs, our strong relationship with 3C will be important to ensure we remain on track for dual-use certification. Their deep experience with novel aerospace technologies, a track record spanning dozens of advanced military and civilian programs, and a forward-looking ability to anticipate regulatory evolution makes them a critical partner for our Company.”

For more information about Horizon Aircraft, please see the Company’s website or watch its innovative technology in action on the Company’s YouTube channel.

About the Flight Test Centre of Excellence (3C)

Flight Test Centre of Excellence (3C), established by Marinvent Corporation, is Canada’s only Transport Canada Approved Independent Flight Test and Certification Design Approval Organization (DAO). Serving both civilian and defence aerospace markets, 3C specializes in flight test, certification, R&D, and emerging aerospace technology innovation. With unmatched capabilities, assets, and access to intellectual property via its sister companies, 3C supports end-to-end flight testing and certification solutions to meet Canada’s growing defence and civil aerospace needs.

Pour le communiqué de presse français, or to learn more about 3C and its mission, visit: www.certcentercanada.com.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world’s first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft’s unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns

ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

Edwina Frawley-Gangahar

EFG Media Relations

+44 7580 174672

edwina@efgmediarelations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “aim,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the targeted readiness of the full-scale hybrid Cavorite X7 eVTOL demonstrator aircraft for initial testing, development priorities and technical milestones; the Cavorite X7’s design specifications, anticipated operational parameters and projected performance, including assumptions regarding operating costs, fuel consumption, maintenance costs and utilization rates; funding and liquidity sufficiency and runway; certification and testing plans; and potential production, partnership, supply chain and market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Horizon Aircraft competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Horizon Aircraft will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) the lack of useful financial information for an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Horizon Aircraft’s industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Horizon Aircraft, including the condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Horizon Aircraft; (vi) Horizon Aircraft’s ability to develop, certify, and manufacture an aircraft that meets its performance expectations; (vii) successful completion of testing and certification of Horizon Aircraft’s Cavorite X7 eVTOL; (viii) the targeted future production of Horizon Aircraft’s Cavorite X7 aircraft; and (ix) other factors detailed by us in the Company’s public filings with the SEC and under the Company’s profile on sedarplus.ca, including the disclosures under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, filed with the SEC and filed under the Company’s profile on sedarplus.ca on August 22, 2025. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Horizon Aircraft does not give any assurance that Horizon Aircraft will achieve its expectations.

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire