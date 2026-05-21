EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Establishes Enterprise Security Function to Address Next Phase of Organizational Evolution

Greg Thompson hired to further define and execute company’s defense in depth approach to cybersecurity and physical security

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced it has hired Greg Thompson to lead its newly-established enterprise security function. In his new role as SVP, Enterprise Security, Thompson will apply his background in digital infrastructure and at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to lead all aspects of the company’s physical and cybersecurity programs.

“Artificial intelligence and its many associated applications are changing the way the data center industry must approach the security of our facilities, information technology, and operational technology platforms,” said Steve Conner, President, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. “Thompson’s deep expertise in developing and implementing comprehensive physical and cybersecurity programs will enable EdgeCore to further elevate how we protect our customers, infrastructure, and operations against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.”

Thompson joins the company after serving as Chief Information Security Officer for both VHC Health and Vantage Data Centers, where he developed and oversaw the organizations’ cybersecurity strategies, governance, and operations. Prior to these positions, Thompson worked at the FBI where he managed security strategies for multiple business units, aligning agency security measures with mission objectives. In each of these roles, Thompson built deep expertise in safeguarding organizational assets, information, and personnel through the development of high-performing teams, scalable security programs, and transformational operations improvements.

“In the wake of AI, a strong security posture has never been more important; but to be fully effective, security must be embedded as a core component of a company’s growth strategy,” said Greg Thompson, SVP of Enterprise Security, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. “EdgeCore’s leadership team understands this fundamental requirement and has empowered me to create a world-class enterprise security function that wholistically protects every aspect of our business, and enables trust, resilience and the long-term success of our customers.”

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world’s largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets with plans to continue regional expansion in 2025 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Courtney Gaudet

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

courtney.gaudet@edgecore.com

SOURCE: EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire