Homespire Mortgage’s Listy Limon Promoted to Vice President of National Production

GAITHERSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading national mortgage lender Homespire Mortgage has announced the promotion of Listy Limon to Vice President of National Production. Formerly Regional Manager for the Southwest Region, Limon joined Homespire in 2019, playing an integral role in the region’s steady growth and success.

A 20-year veteran of the mortgage industry, Limon is an accomplished, results-driven leader, with a proven track record of success throughout her professional career. In her role as Vice President of National Production, Limon will focus on executing Homespire’s sales production strategy and accelerating the company’s success in both new and existing markets. An advocate for advancing diversity in the mortgage space, Limon is committed to building and developing inclusive sales teams, as she directs the company’s sales activities with an emphasis on sales team product knowledge, training, support and customer satisfaction. Limon will also serve a key role in the development of Homespire’s National consumer direct division slated to open later this year.

In addition to working with Homespire’s management team to improve efficiencies, Limon will also help further develop the company’s recruiting strategies, onboarding and training and talent development programs.

“Being a part of the Homespire family and helping to guide our growth in the Southwest has been incredibly rewarding,” said Limon. “I’m very excited for this new chapter and look forward to working with our stellar sales team across the country and shaping the national sales production at Homespire Mortgage.”

“We have continued to be impressed by Listy’s hard work, dedication and enthusiasm for supporting her team and growing such a strong presence in the Southwest region,” said Homespire’s Chief Operating Officer, Todd Sheinin. “I have no doubt Listy will bring that same passion to her new role, helping us further develop our existing operations and ensuring the high performance that is the Homespire way.”

About Homespire Mortgage Corp.

Homespire Mortgage is an award-winning mortgage lender, proudly operating across 40 states with the mission of guiding and supporting homebuyers to responsibly and affordably finance their dream of homeownership. As an Equal Housing Lender and approved seller and servicer with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Homespire has been helping open the doors to ownership for thousands of homebuyers since 2006 by simplifying the mortgage process and providing affordable mortgage and loan options, while delivering an exemplary customer experience.

Homespire has been named to the Inc. 5000’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the past three years, as well as one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work for” by National Mortgage News for the last two years. For more information, please visit www.homespiremortgage.com, and follow Homespire Mortgage on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

