Getac S410 Provides Extensive Gains In CPU, Graphics & WiFi Performance

MIL-STD-810H & IP53 certified semi-rugged laptop offers pre-configured task-specific solutions

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged computing hardware and integrated solutions today announced the release of its next-generation semi-rugged S410, an industry milestone that combines a host of unique-in-class advanced technologies with Getac’s legendary durability and the Getac Select® program’s turnkey hardware, software, accessories and professional support solutions for specific end-user tasks.

Offering blisteringly fast performance powered by the latest Intel® 11th Generation Core™ i5/i7 processors (i3 CPU optional), PCIe NVMe SSD as default, and shock, drop and vibration resistant SSD (solid state drive), the S410 has the both the muscle and the resilience to provide glitch and hitch-free 24/7 service to utilities, military, automotive, manufacturing, law enforcement, construction, mining and other industries coping with arduous environments.

Demanding users require the fastest and most error-free connectivity technology, which the S410 provides via Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 module’s support for the new IEEE 802.11ax standard, empowering smooth streaming of high-resolution video, fewer dropped connections, and faster connections at maximum distances from a wireless router. For cabled connection’s, Intel’s Thunderbolt™ 4 features improved minimum performance requirements capabilities and USB4 specification compliance for ultra-fast transference of large amounts of data.

Other demanding users, those requiring virtually continuous runtime, are easily accommodated by installing a trio of batteries in the S410’s multi-configurable bays.

Configurable Options

Extensive pre-configured options make the S410 uniquely suited to meet the demands of utility field service, law enforcement, industrial manufacturing, and automotive industry professionals, whether in-vehicle or on the factory floor.

Reliable connectivity and safety for utility fieldwork

Asset management for utilities can be daunting as constant remote access to a central database is needed to carry out GIS mapping, synchronizing information, and managing and communicating with a mobile workforce. With the S410, service technicians in the field can obtain schematics, generate purchase orders, check inventory, and even video chat with a remote expert to quickly solve problems thanks to built-in WLAN/BT/WWAN/GPS. To meet different field workers’ needs to connect both next gen and ex-gen devices and legacy infrastructure, multiple I/O configurations are provided.

Perfect for patrols, day or night, in-vehicle or outdoors

Law enforcement officers face ever-changing circumstances that can go from merely very demanding to red alert almost instantaneously, but the S410 never misses a beat, day or night. Its backlit keyboard and new larger touchpad help minimize input errors, even in the dark, while in-vehicle docking is supported via diverse mounting solutions with each option designed and engineered specifically for the S410. A superior level of data protection is also provided through US Federal CJIS compliance multi-factor authentication options, including Windows Hello webcam, RFID reader, fingerprint scanner, and smart card reader.

Flexibility for manufacturing

The S410 supports a wide array of inputs, including stylus pen, finger, or even a gloved finger, making it ideal for manufacturing environments such as shop floors and production lines. The portable design, featuring a solid carrying handle, extends mobility for production managers. Ensuring continuous work from dawn till dusk, the S410 accommodates up to three batteries that are hot-swappable for multiple shifts. The S410’s configuration options are diverse, supporting a variety of new and legacy I/O ports for more robust industrial computing operations and factory automation workloads.

Ideal for automotive workshop diagnostics and R&D engineering

Compatible with the latest automotive diagnostic software, the S410 features state-of-the-art wired and wireless connectivity, including the Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, which delivers real-time access to on-board diagnostics and high-speed vehicle tests. The S410 is also ideal for automotive R&D and engineering professionals who require fast and accurate data collection, as well as vehicle testing and verification, in a wide range of environments, both on and off the road.

Making a statement

“The S410 is a statement product,” said Joe Martin, Director of Getac USA’s Product Solutions Division. “It’s a statement of how much performance and durability can be engineered into a slim, under five-pound package. It’s a statement about how much productivity and efficiency an advanced semi-rugged laptop can bring to even the most physically and environmentally challenging jobsite. Most of all it’s a statement about Getac’s leadership in semi-rugged design, manufacturing and performance,” Martin added.

“We use proprietary layered and bonded LumiBond® 2.0 display screens with Getac sunlight readable technology. We have integrated capacitive fingerprint touch technology, an extra-cost option on many semi-ruggeds, as a standard part of our multi-faceted security strategy. There’s also the Getac Select program, which stands alone in encouraging customer and factory interaction,” further notes Martin.

Getac Select® Program

Getac Select® is driven by Getac customers and the challenges they face. The goal is to produce specifically tailored solutions combining rugged and semi-rugged computing devices, software, accessories and professional services. Customers can deploy a Getac Select® solution safe in the knowledge that they have the support of a partner who understands their needs and can innovate with them every step of the way.

Getac Select® program solutions initially available for the S410 include the Getac Driving Safety Utility and Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS).

Solution-based options

Pro graphic arts performance in a semi-rugged

Intel® Iris® Xe graphics transforms the S410 into an ideal solution for specialized operations such as 3D graphics rendering, architectural drawings and CAD applications for professionals who demand unrivaled clarity and detail in a robust, rugged package.

Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS)

Even the most rugged devices, known for their long operational life, need regular health-checks. GDMS proactively reduces the risk of downtime by tracking and monitoring deployed devices, spotting potential issues before they negatively impact in the field productivity. GDMS helps maintain operational efficiency through the monitoring of battery performance, storage issues, BSoD events, forced shutdown issues, device utilization, firmware levels and device location. GDMS data is centrally hosted and securely stored on a Microsoft Azure® Cloud Server.

Getac Driving Safety Utility

Getac Driving Safety Utility is a value-added solution aimed at reducing driver distraction. Safeguarding moving commercial vehicles and forklifts by blanking the vehicle-mounted computer screen and locking the keyboard, in compliance with regional driving legislation.

Availability

The 2021 Getac S410 is available on March 2, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.getac.com/intl/products/laptops/S410/

Getac Driving Safety Utility and Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS) are individual options for the S410 under the Getac Select® program. For more information, please visit https://www.getac.com/intl/getac-select/

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US $ 41.3 billion and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE: 3005). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defense electronics. Today Getac’s business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defense, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport and logistics. For more information visit: www.getac.com.

