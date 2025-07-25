Home Team Luxury Rentals Surpasses $50 Million in Airbnb Bookings in Just 12 Months – Without a Single Outside Investor

One of the Only 100% Privately Owned Luxury Short-Term Rental Companies to Cross the $50M Annual Mark – Scaling Without Outside Capital or Private Equity Involvement

Home Team Luxury Rentals , a premier short-term rental management company specializing in high-end vacation properties, today announced it has officially surpassed $50 million in Airbnb booking volume over the past year – a rare milestone for a 100% privately owned business in a venture-capital-heavy industry.

The Rise Collective CEO Elliott Caldwell Announcing Milestone



“How many Airbnb property management companies that are 100% privately owned have over $50 million in bookings LTM?” – Elliott Caldwell , CEO of The Rise Collective

This milestone reflects one-year performance, not lifetime revenue – a clear indicator of the company’s momentum and profitability in today’s competitive short-term rental landscape.

With zero outside funding, the company has scaled through operational excellence, market expansion, and a relentless focus on luxury guest experiences. Unlike VC-backed platforms that emphasize rapid growth, Home Team Luxury Rentals has built a profitable, owner-aligned business model that prioritizes service, transparency, and performance.

“Our growth proves that profitability and scale aren’t mutually exclusive,” said Caldwell. “We’ve shown that with the right systems, team, and client focus, you can win in this industry without giving up ownership.”

Home Team Luxury Rentals currently operates in over 60 markets across the U.S., including top-tier vacation destinations in Arizona, Florida, Oregon, and Texas.

Services include:

Dynamic pricing and revenue optimization

Luxury-focused interior design and guest amenities

Smart home tech integration

Concierge-style check-in and guest support

Full-service property management with real-time owner dashboards via Guesty and Truvi

This milestone positions the company as a leading independent alternative to national Airbnb management chains, with a boutique approach and deep market knowledge.

About Home Team Luxury Rentals:

Home Team Luxury Rentals is a full-service Airbnb property management firm specializing in luxury short-term rentals across the United States. The company is part of the Rise Collective, a vertically integrated group offering lending (BNB Lending), construction (BNB Construction), turnkey property setup (BNB Turnkey), and real estate investment support (STR Realtor Search). With a focus on elevated guest experiences and hassle-free income for property owners, Home Team’s mission is to set the standard in luxury STR management. For more information, visit HomeTeamLuxuryRentals.com.

