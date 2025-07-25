Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE.X) (“Cypher” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 219,125 units (“Units“) at a price of $0.32 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $55,120 (the “Financing“).

Under the Financing, each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share“) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the Company’s option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.60 for ten trading days.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid finder’s fees to qualified finders in the amount of $409.60 and issued 1,280 finder’s warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants“). The Finder’s Warrants are subject to the same terms as the Warrants.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) and applicable securities legislation, the Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for general working capital and to review possible acquisitions.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape, participating in blockchain projects, including proof of work mining, proof of stake cryptocurrencies, and decentralized finance. The Company engages in digital experiences, collectively referred to as “the Metaverse” which include non-fungible token-based gaming experiences.

The Company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities. Further information about Cypher can be found on the Company’s website at www.cypher-meta.com, along with its SEDAR+ profile accessible at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information“). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “proposed”, “estimates”, “would”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company’s business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Cypher’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Cypher’s expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include: (i) risks and uncertainties associated with the digital currency industry and decentralized finance; (ii) political, economic, regulatory and other uncertainties in respect of digital currencies; and (iii) consumer sentiment towards blockchain technology generally, decrease in the price of other cryptocurrencies.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas | President & CEO

1 (778) 373-8578

info@cypher-meta.com

www.cypher-meta.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire