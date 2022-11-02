holoride’s Cutting Edge In-Car Entertainment Platform Launches for Select Audi Models

By leveraging real-time motion data from the vehicle combined with dynamic content, the Pioneers’ Pack turns cars into mobile theme parks

holoride, pioneer of extended reality in-vehicle entertainment, today announced the release of its game-changing platform in Germany. Coming to select Audi vehicles* in mid-November, the add-on package combines a high-end VR space with a moving car to create an experience that is like nothing before. Passengers will be whisked off into a variety of games and apps that all use live ride info to bring content to life in a completely new media paradigm, dubbed "Elastic Content."





Combining the immersive qualities of virtual reality with real-time vehicle data, holoride is an always-in-motion virtual space, or Motorverse, where riders can enjoy interactive and passive content that reacts to both them and the motion of the car.

“Despite amazing advances in automotive technology over the last few decades, passenger experience and in-car entertainment has remained largely the same,” said Nils Wollny, CEO and co-founder at holoride. “With the introduction of holoride, we are not only elevating that stale experience; we are redefining how you spend your time on the go. I couldn’t be more excited for riders to finally enjoy the thrills of the Motorverse for themselves.”

The integration of holoride into Audi select series vehicles is a continuation of holoride’s shared history with the German premium auto manufacturer. Since 2019, both Audi and holoride have showcased their ongoing partnership on different occasions, including CES 2019, IAA Mobility 2021, and SXSW 2022, where holoride’s vehicle integration with Audi was officially announced.

“By integrating holoride in our models, we’re redefining in-car entertainment,” said Giorgio Delucchi, Head of Digital Experience/Business at Audi. “Through combining real-time vehicle data and virtual content, we’re creating an entirely new customer experience. A crucial cornerstone of the vehicle’s digitalization is developing the interior into a third living space. In this very personal space, living and working coalesce. holoride is another proof point in our roadmap.”

At launch, holoride users will be able to dive into Cloudbreakers: Leaving Haven from Schell Games, the studio that brought Among Us to VR. It was produced in partnership with Superconductor, the creative agency founded by Hollywood talents Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise) and Anthony and Joe Russo (Marvel Cinematic Universe and Netflix’s The Gray Man). The Russo Brothers also served as creative advisors to holoride.

Working under the banner of Force Multiplier Studios, writers Brent Friedman and Jeremy Breslau wrote and developed Cloudbreakers’ unique story and universe. Leveraging holoride’s Elastic Content, the Hollywood veterans crafted a journey in which players guide Dev, his scavenger robot Skyjack, and I.O.N.E. through the hostile skies of Stratus, gathering scrap and blasting A.I. sentries as they simultaneously travel to their real-world destination.

In addition to bringing new thrills to passengers’ rides, holoride can also create a more comfortable experience for users. Instances of motion sickness are substantially reduced thanks to the technology’s use of steering, braking, and acceleration data to match what riders see in the headset with what they feel outside the Motorverse, and with almost no latency.

holoride launches with the aptly named Pioneers’ Pack, containing everything needed to jump into this exciting new platform (minus the car), and priced at EUR 699. The package is available in Germany at shop.holoride.com starting Nov 2, 2022.

The Pioneers’ Pack includes:

HTC VIVE Flow: lightweight and easy to wear VR glasses that supports holoride’s entertainment service

lightweight and easy to wear VR glasses that supports holoride’s entertainment service 8BitDo Pro 2 Gamepad : offers a familiar user experience in a classic controller design

: offers a familiar user experience in a classic controller design Safety strap : connected to the seatbelt, the strap provides safety during unexpected events while driving

: connected to the seatbelt, the strap provides safety during unexpected events while driving A one-year subscription to the holoride platform

After the first year, holoride subscriptions will be available for a monthly (EUR 19.99/month) or yearly fee (equalling EUR 14.99 per month). Both unlock access to an ever-growing content catalog. Cloudbreakers: Leaving Haven leads a launch lineup of games and edutainment apps that will grow over time with regular updates. Additionally, the holoride browser and a powerful phone mirroring feature bring your online life to a 180-inch virtual screen. Embedded into a motion-synced environment, it allows riders to stream their favorite shows and stay connected via their social apps.

In order to enjoy the holoride experience, passengers will need the Pioneers’ Pack and a holoride-ready Audi vehicle (e.g., Audi A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q7, Q8, Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi e-tron GT*). Starting with Germany, holoride will be adding further markets beginning with the U.S. in early 2023 followed by more European and Asian markets in the course of the year.

*Requirements to use holoride in Audi vehicles: MIB 3 with the latest Software Cluster (starting with model year 2023) and the option “Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment”. Moreover, the EFP control unit must be in place and the option ‘Remote Park Assist Plus’ must not be selected.

About holoride



holoride leads the way in expanding the boundaries of in-vehicle entertainment with its innovative “Elastic Content.” Founded in 2018 by Nils Wollny, Marcus Kuehne, Daniel Profendiner and Audi, holoride connects Extended Reality (XR) content in real-time with motion and location-aware vehicle data, such as physical feedback and navigation, to create hyper-immersive XR content and experiences for passengers.

With holoride, the Metaverse becomes the Motorverse as users take the power and potential of an immersive web3 experience with them on the road. At the center of it all is RIDE, holoride’s own cryptocurrency, which was conceived to supercharge the content ecosystem, drive engagement, and create value for all users. The RIDE token connects car manufacturers, content creators, brands, and passengers for a novel in-vehicle economy.

In March 2021, holoride won SXSW Pitch in the “Gaming, Entertainment, and Content” category and went on to receive the competition’s prestigious “Best in Show” award. The company was also named “Best of CES 2019” by TechCrunch, CNET and Tom’s Guide, and was recognized as one of the “100 Best Inventions of 2019” by TIME Magazine as well as one of the “100 Most Consumer-Centric Companies of 2022” by Forbes.

For more information, please visit https://www.holoride.com/.

