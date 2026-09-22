Hollyland Introduces LARK M3: A Flexible & Scalable Wireless Audio System for Multi-Person and Multi-Camera Production

Configurable up to 4 transmitters and 4 receivers to give broadcast-grade audio for group interviews, multi-person content, and multi-camera shoots.

Media Highlights

Scalable wireless audio system supports up to 4 transmitters and 4 receivers.

One transmitter can feed audio to four receivers across multiple cameras simultaneously.

Four transmitters can pair to one receiver for independent multi-person recording.

Lightweight 9g transmitters fit discreetly into outfits when on camera.

Records at 48kHz/32-bit with AI noise cancellation and custom voice tuning.

Primary and Secondary receiver setup with automatic failover for recording reliability.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hollyland, a leading provider of wireless products for professional film and video production, and content creation, today announced the LARK M3, a flexible and scalable wireless audio system designed for multi-camera, multi-person productions. Rather than functioning as a single wireless microphone, LARK M3 can be a one-to-many or many-to-one audio system that can capture group interviews, podcasts, multi-person content, and multi-camera shoots with a setup that easily adapts to the number of people and devices involved.

Scalable & Flexible Multi-Audio Setups

At the core of LARK M3 is its multi-transmitter and multi-receiver architecture. Up to four transmitters can connect to a single receiver, letting each person wear their own mic and be recorded independently, without passing a single microphone around. Conversely, one transmitter can connect to up to four receivers simultaneously, so a single speaker’s voice can be captured by multiple cameras or smartphones at once.

That flexibility extends into post-production through four-track independent recording. When paired with the hot shoe adapter, or by connecting a USB-C or Camera receiver to a computer, LARK M3 delivers four isolated audio tracks, giving editors full control to adjust each speaker’s volume and sound separately.

Ultra-Portable Professional-grade Audio

Recording at 48kHz/32-bit with a 70dB signal-to-noise ratio and 125dB max SPL, the LARK M3 pairs studio-level specs with an easy-to-use design. It uses Hollyland’s proprietary HDT wireless technology to move audio data 50% faster for richer, clearer sound over distances of up to 300m.

AI noise cancellation, powered by deep learning and computational auditory scene analysis, suppresses wind, traffic, running water, and other background noise across three adjustable levels. Custom voice tuning provides one-tap vocal enhancement for all transmitters, along with eight vocal presets that can be assigned individually to each transmitter. Each preset can be customized in the app for more precise control over vocal tone. Auto-Limit Clip Protection keeps volume levels stable across dynamic ranges, while a Primary/Secondary receiver setup is designed to prevent recording interruptions; if the Primary RX drops out, a Secondary RX instantly takes over.

The kit itself is designed for portability: each 9g transmitter uses flexible magnetic mounting, and an all-in-one charging case stores transmitters, receivers, cables, and windshields while delivering up to 48 hours of total battery life.

“We’ve seen video production evolve from one person with one camera or smartphone into collaborative workflows with multiple people and multiple shooting setups. As more shooting setups are involved, everyone’s audio needs to be recorded across different cameras and smartphones at the same time. With traditional solutions, multiple wireless microphone systems may be needed to capture audio across multiple people and cameras or smartphones. We wanted LARK M3 to make multi-person, multi-camera shooting simpler with one system that can flexibly connect multiple transmitters and receivers as needed.”

— Yena Li, GTM Specialist at Hollyland

Pricing and Availability

The Hollyland LARK M3 is available in seven SKUs, including four charging-case kits and individual transmitters and receivers. For more information, visit: https://www.hollyland.com/product/lark-m3

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 160 countries and regions, supported by regional teams and offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

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SOURCE Hollyland Technology