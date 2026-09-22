American Packaging Corporation to Spotlight Breakthrough Flexible Packaging Innovations During PACK EXPO Week 2026

APC’s Lounge & Learn brings together timely industry insights, sustainability strategies, and next-generation packaging technologies

COLUMBUS, Wis., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — American Packaging Corporation (APC), a leader in flexible packaging innovation, will host its Lounge & Learn hospitality and education showcase during PACK EXPO International 2026 in Chicago. The two-day experience will give attendees a closer look at the market forces shaping flexible packaging while highlighting three APC technologies designed to help brands improve package performance, elevate consumer convenience, and advance sustainability goals.

LOUNGE & LEARN EDUCATIONAL PRESENTATIONS

2027 Outlook: Geopolitics Impacting Flexible Packaging

Global trade shifts, U.S. import tariffs, and continued disruption in key shipping channels are creating new pressures across the flexible packaging supply chain. This session will explore the latest market dynamics and offer a forward-looking perspective on what brand owners and packaging teams should watch in 2027.

Presented by:

Jeff Huber, Director of Purchasing (retiring)

Kevin Bergeson, Director of Purchasing (incoming)



EPR Compliance – Optimize Packaging to Minimize Financial Impact

As Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation expands across the U.S., packaging choices are carrying greater financial and operational implications. APC will highlight tools, technologies, and expert guidance that can help brand owners evaluate structures, reduce avoidable cost exposure, and align packaging decisions with evolving circularity expectations.

Presented by:

Jeff Travis, Senior Manager, Innovation & Sustainability

FLEXIBLE PACKAGING INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT

ValvPak®

ValvPak® brings a smarter approach to liquid pouch packaging by combining effortless, one-handed dispensing with an automatic reseal that helps prevent drips, leaks, and exposure to air or contaminants.

The patented valve technology supports a clean dispensing experience for products ranging from sauces and condiments to personal care and household liquids. Compared with pouches that use rigid fitments, ValvPak® uses less plastic and reduces package weight, helping improve transportation efficiency while supporting more sustainable package design.

Matte Luxe

Matte Luxe pairs a refined matte appearance with an all-polyethylene package structure designed to be recycled where facilities exist. Available with machine direction or biaxial orientation film options, the technology helps brands achieve premium shelf appeal while supporting recycle-ready packaging strategies.

LinearEdge

LinearEdge is engineered to deliver a clean, controlled opening experience without relying on costly, labor-intensive laser scoring or post-production perforation. The all-polyethylene structure is designed to be recycled where facilities exist, while machine direction orientation supports package strength and expands U.S. supply chain flexibility.

“This is an exciting moment for flexible packaging as brand owners look for solutions that can do more—more for performance, more for sustainability, and more for the consumer experience,” said Jeff Travis, Senior Manager of Innovation & Sustainability at American Packaging Corporation. “APC is proud to showcase technologies that help customers address today’s packaging challenges while preparing for what’s next.”

For more information about American Packaging Corporation’s flexible packaging solutions and PACK EXPO International 2026 activities, please contact:

Info@AmericanPackaging.com

https://americanpackaging.com/pack-expo-2026

Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, advancing sustainable products and practices, and focusing on customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,400 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit americanpackaging.com.

Media Contacts

American Packaging Corporation

Teri Meadow

TMeadow@AmericanPackaging.com

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SOURCE American Packaging Corporation