HMDG Launches First-Ever National Survey for UK Private MSK Clinics

HMDG’s Private Practice Barometer brings transparency to clinic performance and industry trends.

For the first time ever, private MSK clinics across the UK have the chance to get clear, no-nonsense insights into how their business really stacks up.

HMDG, the leading marketing and business strategy agency for MSK clinics, is launching ThePrivate Practice Barometer – the UK’s inaugural national survey designed to benchmark performance across clinics offering Physiotherapy, Osteopathy, Chiropractic, Podiatry, Sports Injury, and related private healthcare providers.

Until now, clinic owners have been relying on guesswork and anecdotal whispers about fees, patient numbers, staffing, technology, and referrals. The Private Practice Barometer is here to change that.

By collecting anonymous, comprehensive data directly from private clinics, the survey offers an unprecedented opportunity to benchmark a plethora of crucial statistics and trends against various filters such as location, clinic size, and specialisms, and offers answers to questions like:

Are my fees competitive?

Are clinic owners optimistic about the future of the profession (and why)?

Am I over or understaffed?

Which are the most used AI tools in clinics?

What’s the average diary occupancy in my area?

Ben Marcilhacy, CEO of HMDG, emphasises the need for real data in the sector:

“Up until now, benchmarking for MSK clinics has been an exercise in guesswork and gut feelings. This survey delivers hard facts to the table, finally giving clinic owners the clarity they need to make confident, informed decisions about their business. The Private Practice Barometer will set the standard for transparency and insight in the UK’s private MSK sector.”

Participation in the survey is quick and straightforward, taking approximately 10-15 minutes to complete. All responses remain strictly anonymous, ensuring individual clinics cannot be identified. Privacy is paramount – no personal data is collected, and the survey is entirely separate from any marketing and results contact lists.

HMDG invites all private MSK clinic owners to take part in the survey when it opens on 19th August 2025. The more clinics that contribute, the more robust and meaningful the benchmarking data will be, making this a rare chance to build a powerful industry resource that benefits everyone in the sector.

Why take part?

Get answers no one else has: Put an end to speculation with trusted data about private clinics’ performance and the wider market

Make informed decisions: Compare fees, staffing, and marketing results against peers to understand where to focus priorities and efforts

Shape the industry’s future: Help create the first national dataset that sets a benchmark for private MSK care in the UK

The full report will be available before the end of 2025, providing early access to national trends, regional breakdowns, and crucial insights, ready to support planning for 2026 and beyond.

This initiative reflects HMDG’s ongoing commitment to supporting MSK clinics with transparent, educational, and practical business insights, rather than clickbait hype or sales jargon.

About HMDG

HMDG is a specialist marketing and consulting agency dedicated to the private MSK sector, combining deep industry knowledge with commercial expertise to support clinic owners. They provide transparent guidance that’s evidence-based and offer practical insights, addressing the real challenges faced by clinicians and clinic owners.

Media Contact:

Ben Marcilhacy

CEO, HMDG

ben@hmdg.co.uk

For more information and to participate in the survey, visit: https://hmdg.co.uk/hmdg-survey

SOURCE: HMDG

