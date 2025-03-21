HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0 Released: AI Face Swap And Blur Repair Model Are Coming!
NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software, is thrilled to announce the release of HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0 (Win)—the latest version of its powerful photo enhancer. This update introduces three groundbreaking features: the AI Face Swap for realistic face replacements, the Repair Lens Blur Model, Repair Motion Blur Model, and Repair Compression Blur Model for restoring sharpness, and a Background Generator for furniture that creates professional-grade backgrounds.
What’s New in HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0?
- BLUR REPAIR MODEL
The new Unblur Model leverages advanced AI technology to restore clarity and detail in blurry images. It includes three specialized modes to tackle different types of blurriness:
- Repair Lens Blur Model– Ideal for fixing photos affected by incorrect focus, insufficient depth of field, or hardware limitations during shooting.
- Repair Motion Blur Model– Designed to correct blurriness caused by fast-moving objects or shaky hands, effectively compensating for slow shutter speeds.
- Repair Compression Blur Model– Targets photos degraded due to downloading from webpages or transferring between apps, restoring lost details and sharpness greatly.
- AI FACE SWAP
The latest version of HitPaw FotorPea introduces a brand-new AI Face Swap feature in Portrait Model, enhancing face replacement accuracy and realism. Users can seamlessly swap faces while maintaining facial structure and lighting consistency, providing a polished and lifelike result.
- BACKGROUND GENERATOR FOR FURNITURE
The new Background Generator for Furniture, tailored for indoor product photography, allows users to create professional-looking backgrounds for furniture and other product images.
Other Key Features of HitPaw FotorPea
- AI Photo Enhancer for Flawless Results
HitPaw FotorPea is crafted to elevate the quality of AI-generated art, food photography, and landscape shots. Its advanced technology sharpens fine details and enhances textures, delivering crisp, high-resolution images.
- AI Generator for Creative Excellence
FotorPea’s AI Generator empowers users to create stunning, AI-driven artworks with just a few clicks. Transform ordinary images into extraordinary visuals, perfect for artistic projects and social media content.
- Background Remover
Easily remove unwanted backgrounds with precision using HitPaw FotorPea’s Background Remover tool.
- AI Photo Editor
The AI Photo Editor offers advanced tools for fine-tuning images, including color correction, sharpening, and tone adjustments.
- Retouch for Object Removal
Effortlessly remove unwanted objects or elements from your images with the Retouch feature. Whether it’s cleaning up distractions in photos or creating a flawless composition, this tool provides precise and effective results for both professionals and casual users.
Compatibility and Pricing
HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. For Windows, pricing starts at $21.99 USD for monthly subscription. For Mac, pricing starts at $31.99 USD for monthly subscription.
For additional details, visit: Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows or Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac
LEARN MORE:
https://www.hitpaw.com/fotorpea-photo-enhancer.html
About HitPaw
HitPaw provides the most innovative multimedia solutions such as video editing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removal, image editing, photo enhancement, etc. https://www.hitpaw.com/
Socials:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA
https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial
https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/
https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/
This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitpaw-fotorpea-v4-5-0-released-ai-face-swap-and-blur-repair-model-are-coming-302408242.html
SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd