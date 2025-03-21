HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0 Released: AI Face Swap And Blur Repair Model Are Coming!

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software, is thrilled to announce the release of HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0 (Win)—the latest version of its powerful photo enhancer. This update introduces three groundbreaking features: the AI Face Swap for realistic face replacements, the Repair Lens Blur Model, Repair Motion Blur Model, and Repair Compression Blur Model for restoring sharpness, and a Background Generator for furniture that creates professional-grade backgrounds.

What’s New in HitPaw FotorPea V4.5.0?

BLUR REPAIR MODEL

The new Unblur Model leverages advanced AI technology to restore clarity and detail in blurry images. It includes three specialized modes to tackle different types of blurriness: Repair Lens Blur Model– Ideal for fixing photos affected by incorrect focus, insufficient depth of field, or hardware limitations during shooting.

Repair Motion Blur Model– Designed to correct blurriness caused by fast-moving objects or shaky hands, effectively compensating for slow shutter speeds.

Repair Compression Blur Model– Targets photos degraded due to downloading from webpages or transferring between apps, restoring lost details and sharpness greatly. AI FACE SWAP



The latest version of HitPaw FotorPea introduces a brand-new AI Face Swap feature in Portrait Model, enhancing face replacement accuracy and realism. Users can seamlessly swap faces while maintaining facial structure and lighting consistency, providing a polished and lifelike result. BACKGROUND GENERATOR FOR FURNITURE



The new Background Generator for Furniture, tailored for indoor product photography, allows users to create professional-looking backgrounds for furniture and other product images.

Other Key Features of HitPaw FotorPea

AI Photo Enhancer for Flawless Results



HitPaw FotorPea is crafted to elevate the quality of AI-generated art, food photography, and landscape shots. Its advanced technology sharpens fine details and enhances textures, delivering crisp, high-resolution images.

AI Generator for Creative Excellence



FotorPea’s AI Generator empowers users to create stunning, AI-driven artworks with just a few clicks. Transform ordinary images into extraordinary visuals, perfect for artistic projects and social media content.

Background Remover



Easily remove unwanted backgrounds with precision using HitPaw FotorPea’s Background Remover tool.

AI Photo Editor



The AI Photo Editor offers advanced tools for fine-tuning images, including color correction, sharpening, and tone adjustments.

Retouch for Object Removal



Effortlessly remove unwanted objects or elements from your images with the Retouch feature. Whether it’s cleaning up distractions in photos or creating a flawless composition, this tool provides precise and effective results for both professionals and casual users.

Compatibility and Pricing

HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. For Windows, pricing starts at $21.99 USD for monthly subscription. For Mac, pricing starts at $31.99 USD for monthly subscription.

For additional details, visit: Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows or Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac

LEARN MORE:

https://www.hitpaw.com/fotorpea-photo-enhancer.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw provides the most innovative multimedia solutions such as video editing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removal, image editing, photo enhancement, etc. https://www.hitpaw.com/

