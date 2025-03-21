CHELSIO LAUNCHES HIGH-PERFORMANCE macOS DRIVER FOR T6 ADAPTERS, NOW COMPATIBLE WITH macOS 15 (SEQUOIA) AND LATER

Unlocks Unmatched Performance for Creative Professionals and Media Workflows

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and embedded and cluster computing environments, today announced the General Availability (GA) of its macOS driver, delivering seamless 10/25/40/50/100GbE connectivity for macOS Monterey and later versions. Designed to meet the demanding needs of media professionals, content creators, and enterprise users, the Chelsio driver is now available for immediate deployment, enabling high-speed, low-latency networking solutions for Mac-based workflows.

The Chelsio macOS driver supports L2 NIC functionality, allowing macOS users to integrate their systems into high-speed Ethernet networks with robust, reliable connectivity. Designed for media professionals, enterprise users, and data-intensive applications, the driver provides essential networking capabilities for demanding workloads.

Key Benefits

Seamless High-Speed Connectivity – Chelsio T6 adapters enable Mac systems to integrate into 10/25/40/50/100GbE network environments.

– Chelsio T6 adapters enable Mac systems to integrate into 10/25/40/50/100GbE network environments. Optimized for Media Workflows – Enhances networked storage access, video editing, and content creation, reducing network-related slowdowns.

– Enhances networked storage access, video editing, and content creation, reducing network-related slowdowns. Reliable and Enterprise-Grade – Built on the proven Unified Wire networking technology, ensuring stability and performance.

“Mac users requiring high-speed Ethernet connectivity now have a reliable solution with Chelsio T6 adapters and our latest macOS driver,” said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO of Chelsio Communications. “This release enables seamless networking performance for professional applications, particularly in media production and enterprise environments.”

Availability

The Chelsio macOS driver now supports macOS 15 (Sequoia) and later versions. Visit www.chelsio.com for more details, including a list of supported Chelsio Ethernet adapters and download information.

About Chelsio Communications

Chelsio is a recognized leader in high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet adapters for networking and storage within virtualized enterprise data centers, public and private hyperscale clouds, and embedded and cluster computing environments. With a clear emphasis on performance and delivering the only robust offload solution, as opposed to simple speeds and feeds, Chelsio has set itself apart from the competition. The Chelsio Unified Wire and DPU solutions fully offload all protocol traffic, providing no-compromise performance with high packet processing capacity, sub-microsecond hardware latency, and high bandwidth. Visit the company at www.chelsio.com and follow the company on X and Facebook.

