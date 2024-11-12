HitPaw Edimakor Black Friday Sales: Maximize Your Savings Now with 50% Off!

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw Edimakor Black Friday sales are now live! Edimakor is an all-in-one video editing powerhouse, powered by AI to make flawless and efficient content creation possible easily on both Windows and Mac operating systems.Take advantage of the Black Friday sale for Edimakor! This becomes an exclusive chance for users to avail Edimakor tools with a discount rate of 50%. It will provide users with professional features in video editing at half of the cost. This sale is a limited-time opportunity, ending on November 20th.

“We are grateful for the continued support and excitement about Edimakor, and our Black Friday promotion represents our pledge to pay it forward. So with up to 50% off, genuine added value is created for the users,” says the HitPaw spokesperson. “Our commitment to enhancing what we do does not waver, as we strive to provide nothing but the best in creative software.”

What You Can Get from This Event

This Black Friday, users can save 50% on all major Edimakor products, which include:

Full Suite of AI Features: This enables everything from subtitle generation to video background removal and lip-syncing avatars.

Annual Subscriptions and Lifetime Licenses : Available for both personal and business use, these licenses provide flexibility for all types of users.

: Available for both personal and business use, these licenses provide flexibility for all types of users. Multi-User Discount: Special deals for teams and businesses that need access for multiple users.

This will be a huge discount for content creators, educators, and marketers, among others. You can check specific pricing and package details on the official sales promotion page.

Edimakor Advanced AI-Driven Tools

Edimakor’s AI features provide users with all-inclusive tools designed to make the process of video editing easier and less time-consuming:

AI Subtitle Generator

Automatic generation of correct subtitles so that more people are able to access videos independent of manual transcription.

AI Video Translator

Translate video content into multiple languages with precision, catering to global audiences and boosting engagement.

AI Avatar with Lip-Sync

Create ultra-realistic avatars that match the lip movement of audio perfectly, bringing a unique feel to any presentation or video.

AI Video Generator

Produce dynamic videos without going into much hassle using text prompts, which are ideal for those who need fast, high-quality content creation.

AI Video Background Remover

Instantly remove and replace backgrounds so you can truly place visuals in various sets without the requirement for extra software.

AI Screen Recorder

Capture high-quality screens for tutorials and demos with intuitive editing tools.

Text-to-Speech & Speech-to-Text

Convert text to audio in voiceovers or speech with this tool, saving much-needed time on post-production tasks.

Summing Up

This Black Friday, HitPaw Edimakor sale is going to provide an opportunity to unlock cutting-edge AI-driven video tools at half price. Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your content creation toolkit and enhance productivity with innovative features.

With an intuitively designed interface and professional tools, Edimakor empowers creators to make magic with their ideas easily.

Information: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

