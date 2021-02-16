HITN Transmits Live Landing of Nasa’s Perseverance Rover on Mars

HITN broadcasts Live transmission of Nasa’s Perseverance Rover landing on Mars premiering on HITN-TV and the HITN GO App

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Education–HITN has partnered with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to broadcast live coverage of the Perseverance Rover landing on Mars on Thursday, February 18, 2021. This momentous event will begin at 2:30PM EST/11:30 PST and will be available in Spanish language on HITN-TV and on the HITN GO App.

The live transmission will allow viewers to watch the final descent after a 7-month circuit, 300- million-mile voyage through the solar system that launched on July 30, 2020 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Part of NASA’s latest expedition to the Red Planet, the Mars 2020 mission is designed to seek signs of ancient life at the Jezero Crater, with plans to collect rock and soil samples for a possible future return and study on Earth.

Perseverance Rover is the fifth consecutive rover named by 13-year-old Alexander Mather from Virginia following a 28,000 initial K-12 entries student essay competition as part of Nasa’s continuous efforts to make space discovery an inclusive, educational opportunity.

“At HITN, we are excited to bring this great educational content and experience to the US Hispanic communities. We hope it will help support and encourage young Latinos to think about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math said, Guillermo Sierra, Head of Television and Digital Services at HITN.

“I’m so proud of NASA’s efforts to better share the excitement of the Perseverance rover landing with the nearly half a billion Spanish speakers around the world. ‘Juntos perseveramos’ (Together we persevere) is NASA’s first Spanish-language show for a historic landing on another planet and will showcase the diversity of the NASA team behind Mars 2020,” said Bhayva Lal, acting NASA chief of staff. “The name of the show recognizes that perseverance and diversity are critical to NASA’s successful undertaking of ambitious missions like next week’s Perseverance landing.”

HITN TV has also created a dedicated segment on the channel’s website featuring a Mars 2020 digital countdown to closely follow the landing of Perseverance Rover from any device, together with 3D graphically optimized games, fun facts about the rover, and a comprehensive image gallery featuring educational videos and possible paths to provide a fully immersive experience for Spanish speaking families. For more information, visit: (https://hitn.tv/marte)

The program will be available for all U.S. audiences through the HITN GO App, which can be downloaded on the App Store, Google Play, Apple TV and Roku devices.

About HITN:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere App available on Apple, Android, Apple TV and Roku® with a cable subscription. For more information visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

