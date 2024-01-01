Hip-Hop Pioneer Big Daddy Kane Launches Groundbreaking Immersive Experience with HTC VIVERSE, Redefining How Artists Connect with Legacy and Culture

Golden Age Legend Partners with VIVERSE to Create Multi-Sensory World That Brings Brooklyn’s 1980s Hip-Hop Essence to Life Through Spatial Computing Innovation

BERKELEY, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—HTC VIVERSE, the leading spatial computing platform, today unveiled an unprecedented immersive experience in collaboration with Big Daddy Kane—widely regarded as one of the most influential and skilled MCs in hip-hop history. The partnership marks a defining moment in how legendary artists expand their cultural legacy through cutting-edge technology, offering fans an intimate, interactive journey into the world that shaped hip-hop’s golden age.





Launching exclusively on Big Daddy Kane’s newly unveiled website at https://www.officialbigdaddykane.com/, the VIVERSE experience represents the first phase of Kane’s expansive multi-platform vision, which includes forthcoming new music, a documentary series, a premium spirits brand, fashion collaborations, and a literary project.

A Legacy Reimagined, Not Replicated

“I wanted to bring fans back to my roots—Brooklyn in the ’80s, where it all began for me,” said Big Daddy Kane. “But this isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about preserving the essence of that era while showing what’s possible when hip-hop’s pioneers embrace innovation. The experience had to capture that unmistakable feeling that you only get from Big Daddy Kane’s world. Step in and explore it like never before.”

Ranked #7 on MTV’s Greatest MCs of All Time and #3 on About.com’s Top 50 MCs of Our Time, Kane’s influence extends across generations—from mentoring Jay-Z in his early career to pioneering the intersection of hip-hop, fashion, and performance art. This VIVERSE collaboration demonstrates how cultural architects can leverage immersive technology to create experiences that transcend traditional media limitations.

Inside Big Daddy Kane’s Immersive World

Working in close collaboration with Kane, VIVERSE leveraged its advanced spatial computing platform to create an interactive environment that authentically captures the spirit of 1980s Brooklyn hip-hop culture. Fans enter the experience in avatar form, allowing them to interact with one another through speech, dance, and social engagement across three meticulously designed locations:

The Theater – An intimate space where fans gather to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary footage and a curated highlight reel of Big Daddy Kane’s most significant interviews and performances, offering unprecedented access to his creative journey.

King’s Record – A virtual homage to the legendary record stores that defined hip-hop’s formative years, where fans can explore and listen to Kane’s complete discography while experiencing the culture of discovery that shaped the golden age.

The Hall of Fame – An immersive gallery showcasing Kane’s awards, iconic stage outfits, rare memorabilia, and cultural artifacts that chronicle his impact on hip-hop fashion, lyricism, and performance.

Fans can also sign up for Big Daddy Kane’s official newsletter within the immersive world, ensuring they receive first access to announcements about his upcoming album, documentary series, and other projects.

Available across all devices—from VR headsets to smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers—the experience drops fans directly onto a Brooklyn street corner, bringing them closer to the environment and energy that forged one of hip-hop’s most enduring legacies.

The Future of Artist-Fan Connection

“It doesn’t get bigger than Big Daddy Kane—a true legend in the hip-hop world and a visionary who understands how to honor the past while building for the future,” said Andranik Aslanyan, Head of Growth, HTC VIVERSE. “Without VIVERSE’s spatial computing technology, we wouldn’t have been able to create such an effortless, cross-platform experience that allows fans to truly step into the world Big Daddy Kane shaped. Together, we’ve brought his music, culture, and history to life in a way that’s never been possible before.”

The collaboration arrives as the immersive storytelling industry is projected to reach $56 million by 2030, with artists increasingly exploring how spatial computing and virtual environments can create deeper, more emotionally resonant connections with audiences. By blending artistry with immersive technology, creators like Big Daddy Kane are pioneering new models for legacy preservation and fan engagement that go far beyond static archives or traditional media.

Part of a Larger Vision

The VIVERSE experience launches as the opening chapter of Big Daddy Kane’s comprehensive multi-platform expansion, which positions the legendary MC at the intersection of hip-hop heritage and technological innovation. Additional projects launching throughout 2025-2026 include:

New Album – Kane’s first full-length project in over a decade, showcasing his legendary lyricism alongside contemporary production

– Kane’s first full-length project in over a decade, showcasing his legendary lyricism alongside contemporary production Documentary Series – An in-depth exploration of Kane’s influence on hip-hop culture from the golden age through present day

– An in-depth exploration of Kane’s influence on hip-hop culture from the golden age through present day Premium Spirits Brand – A lifestyle extension reflecting Kane’s sophisticated aesthetic

– A lifestyle extension reflecting Kane’s sophisticated aesthetic Fashion Collaborations – High-end partnerships merging his iconic style with modern design

– High-end partnerships merging his iconic style with modern design Literary Project – A forthcoming book adding Kane’s voice to hip-hop’s intellectual canon

“This is about showing that hip-hop’s pioneers don’t just preserve history—we continue to create it,” Kane added. “The VIVERSE experience is how I’m building my forever home in the culture, and I’m inviting everyone to be part of that journey.”

Experience Big Daddy Kane’s World

The Big Daddy Kane x VIVERSE immersive experience is available now at https://www.officialbigdaddykane.com/ and accessible on all devices, including VR headsets, smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers. For more information, visit the official website or follow Big Daddy Kane and VIVERSE on social media.

About Big Daddy Kane

Antonio Hardy, known professionally as Big Daddy Kane, is a Brooklyn-born hip-hop pioneer, widely recognized as one of the most influential MCs in the genre’s history. A founding member of the legendary Juice Crew and ranked among the top 10 greatest rappers of all time by multiple publications, Kane revolutionized hip-hop through his complex lyricism, impeccable flow, and groundbreaking integration of fashion and performance. His influence spans generations, having mentored artists including Jay-Z, inspired countless MCs, and set the standard for lyrical excellence in hip-hop. Kane continues to perform globally, support hip-hop cultural institutions, and expand his legacy through innovative projects across music, technology, lifestyle, and literature. For more information, visit www.officialbigdaddykane.com or follow @officialbigdaddykane on Instagram.

About HTC

HTC Corporation aims to bring brilliance to life. As a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, HTC has produced award-winning products and industry firsts since its inception in 1997, including the critically acclaimed HTC U and Desire lines of smartphones. The pursuit of brilliance is at the heart of everything we do, inspiring best-in-class design and game-changing mobile and virtual reality experiences for consumers around the world. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). www.htc.com

About VIVERSE

VIVERSE is an open and user-centric spatial computing platform that connects people from all walks of life to boundless virtual worlds. Built on open standards (OpenXR and WebXR), VIVERSE empowers individuals, creators, corporations, and developers to build, explore, and share immersive 3D experiences across any device. The platform integrates music, art, collaboration, gaming, and cultural experiences into seamless, accessible environments that prioritize user safety, data security, and creative freedom. VIVERSE is pioneering the future of immersive storytelling and spatial computing. Visit www.viverse.com

