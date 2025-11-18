2025 Esports Innovation and Communication Seminar Held in Mudanjiang, China



Esports Opens a New Window for the World to See an Authentic China



BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Esports Innovation and Communication Seminar, supported by the China Media Group (CMG) National Institute for Esports Development and hosted by CCTV Animation Group Co., Ltd., was held on October 17, 2025, in Mudanjiang, China. The event gathered experts, academics, and industry leaders from China’s esports community, as well as participants from Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other parts of the world.

Through roundtable discussions and keynote addresses, the seminar explored key topics such as:

“Breaking Barriers, Thriving Together: How Gen Z is Shaping and Growing Within Esports Culture”

“Digital Bridges, Global Synergy: Esports as a New Platform for Cross-Cultural Exchange and Collaboration”

“AI-Driven Innovation, Gear Revolution: Unlocking New Opportunities for the Sports Industry Through Esports”

Discussions at the event connected with concrete developments in China’s esports sector over the past year. China has hosted a growing slate of international tournaments, with three major esports competitions for League of Legends, Honor of Kings, and CS2 scheduled to take place in the country in November.

The League of Legends 2025 World Championship traveled through Beijing and Shanghai before concluding in Chengdu on November 9. Global audiences saw a broadcast package featuring iconic sites such as the Great Wall alongside Shanghai’s city lights and Chengdu’s local culture, offering esports fans worldwide a multifaceted look at contemporary China.

Inspired, jungler for the LTA region’s top-seeded team FLY, shared in an interview, “My experience in China has been great, and I’m eager to see which teams we will compete against at Worlds.”

Such enthusiasm from international players is matched by the energy of Chinese fans. After a match at the League of Legends 2025 World Championship, South Korean competitor Chovy noted, “There were many Chinese fans in the arena cheering us on—we are truly thankful.”

This spirit of support, focused on performance rather than outcome, reflects the openness and professionalism of local esports audiences—an expression of cultural confidence. That confidence leaves a strong impression on global participants.

Brazilian player lux remarked in a June media interview, “Whenever I’m asked which city is my favorite, I always say Shanghai. It’s incredible. The fans are amazing, and so are the events.”

China’s capacity for hosting high-caliber esports events has also drawn international recognition. After attending this year’s KPL Grand Finals, German commentator Danny Engels said, “The production level is world-class. The stage screens are unique, and attention to detail is evident throughout.”

As esports continues to grow in global influence, these events convey not only competition, but also culture, image, and values.

SOURCE CCTV Animation Group