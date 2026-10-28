Higgsfield Cinema Studio 4.0 Gives AI Filmmakers More Control Over Every Scene

New Director’s Panel, 30-second generations and support for up to 50 references bring more of the filmmaking process into a single AI production environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Higgsfield, the all-in-one platform for professional video and image production, offers Cinema Studio 4.0, where camera movement, character performance and longer video generations come together in one production pipeline.

Available at higgsfield.ai, Cinema Studio 4.0 is Higgsfield’s AI filmmaking workspace for directing camera, lens, lighting, pacing and character performance before generation. It builds 30-second multi-shot scenes from up to 50 references, up from the 15-second clips and nine references available on the previous version 3.5.

Creators can shape a scene before generation, continue a shot or make targeted changes without rebuilding the entire clip.

“Most AI video tools take a prompt and hand back a clip. Cinema Studio works more like a film studio,” said Adil Alimzhanov, Content Lead, Higgsfield. “A filmmaker can cast an AI actor, choose the camera and lens, light the scene, grade the color and add sound, then extend a shot or fix one detail without starting over. Because it all happens in one environment, filmmakers have the tools to keep the look and characters consistent from the first frame to the last, and the finished work can move straight into the rest of Higgsfield.”

What’s New in Higgsfield Cinema Studio 4.0

Cinema Studio 4.0’s Director’s Panel brings many of the decisions a filmmaker makes before and during a shoot into the generation process.

Creators can choose from seven genres, set a scene in a decade from the 1960s through the 2020s, and adjust editing tempo, from a single shot to a fast, chaotic sequence. Camera options include modern digital cameras, DV camcorders, 35mm film and 8mm film, with lens choices ranging from clean and sharp to anamorphic and vintage looks.

The color grading library has grown from eight presets in version 3.5 to more than 50. Lighting also goes beyond presets with creators able to customize color, brightness, diffusion and angle. New camera movements, including POV, robot arm and helicopter shots, provide additional ways to shape a scene.

Character performance gets its own controls. The Emotion Wheel lets creators direct character performance, guiding facial expression and body language toward emotions such as joy, anger, fear and trust.

The expanded reference system addresses a common practical problem: keeping a character, product or visual style consistent across a sequence. Each generation can now draw on up to 50 references, including uploaded images and videos and characters from Higgsfield’s Soul Cast. Elements created in earlier Cinema Studio versions can also be used as references.

Keep the Scene Moving Without Starting Over

Cinema Studio 4.0 also adds tools for working with footage after the initial generation.

Forward/Backward Extend lets creators continue an uploaded video beyond its existing ending or build a lead-in before its opening. Edit Video supports targeted changes to parts of a clip, such as an object or a face, without regenerating the entire video.

Uploaded videos can be up to 30 seconds long. Native audio generation adds speech, sound effects and background music in the same pass as the video.

Together, these capabilities give creators more flexibility to develop a sequence, adjust a performance or correct a detail without restarting the entire process.

Built for Films, Series and Commercial Production

Cinema Studio is designed for AI filmmakers, short-form and episodic creators, studios, agencies and brands producing work such as commercials, music videos and narrative films. It is also the production environment behind projects featured on Higgsfield Originals, the company’s platform for AI-made films and series.

Content Protection

Cinema Studio screens every generation for real faces and protected IP. If a generation is flagged, it’s blocked, and the creator sees a “May contain protected content” notice.

One Pipeline, Start to Finish

Cinema Studio can serve as a production tool on its own or as part of a larger workflow orchestrated through Higgsfield Supercomputer, the company’s agentic workspace. A creator can direct every setting by hand in Cinema Studio, or describe the project in plain language and let Supercomputer plan it, send each step to a suitable workspace (Cinema Studio included) and assemble the result in one chat. For product and campaign creative, Marketing Studio provides a separate template-led workflow for ads, UGC, product shots, marketplace assets, posters and motion.

Availability

Cinema Studio 4.0 is available now at higgsfield.ai and is the default version whenever Cinema Studio is accessed. Model access varies by subscription plan, and generations are charged in credits. Costs depend on resolution, clip length and the underlying model used, with the applicable credit cost displayed before generation. With native audio on and a 16:9 frame, a 10-second clip costs 70 credits at 720p, and a full 30-second clip costs 480 credits at 1080p, or 360 credits under a current limited-time 1080p discount. If a generation fails for technical reasons, the credits are automatically returned. Cinema Studio generations are billed separately from the unlimited model access included in Higgsfield plans.

For current plan details and regional pricing, visit higgsfield.ai/pricing.

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is the all-in-one platform for professional video and image production. From commercial campaigns to original long-form narrative series, Higgsfield is built for teams that operate at professional scale, where output quality and consistency are non-negotiable. The platform has scaled to more than 40 million users across 238 countries and territories, with the United States representing its largest market.

Higgsfield was founded by Alex Mashrabov, who previously co-founded AI Factory, the AI computer vision technology company behind Snapchat’s Cameos and face filters. Snap acquired AI Factory in 2019.



Media Contacts

Amanda Coffee

Head of Public Relations, Higgsfield

amanda.c@higgsfield.ai

press@higgsfield.ai

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SOURCE Higgsfield Inc.