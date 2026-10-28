Apera AI Named One of Deloitte’s 2026 Technology Fast 50 Winners for the Second Consecutive Year

With 644% revenue growth and more than 4,200 applications supported worldwide, Apera AI is moving vision-guided robotics from custom projects to scalable products with its VuePod turnkey smart cell and ForgeAR augmented reality app.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Apera AI has been recognized by Deloitte’s 2026 Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. It is the second consecutive year the vision-guided robotics company has been named to the list, following its 10th-place ranking in 2025.

Apera AI’s CEO, Sina Afrooze, credits the company’s patented 4D Vision technology, and its shift from custom integration projects to turnkey products like VuePod, with the company’s impressive growth. Afrooze said, “Being named a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 winner for the second year in a row belongs to our customers and partners, who trusted us to put 4D Vision into production on their plant floors. Thank you to every manufacturer, integrator, and partner who has grown with us. Your feedback shaped VuePod, and your success drives everything we build.”

The program recognizes Canada’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue growth percentage over the past four years. Apera AI ranks 37th with 644% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

“The 2026 Technology Fast 50 winners exemplify the ingenuity, resilience, and ambition that continue to define Canada’s technology sector,” said Brendan Cooper, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader. “We are proud to celebrate their achievements and recognize the meaningful impact they are making in communities and markets across the country.”

Apera AI’s 4D Vision now supports more than 4,200 applications globally, at six of the world’s top 10 automotive OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, and manufacturers in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and data center supply. Apera’s growth is built on real, deployed solutions, not pilots and have given the company a deep understanding of the hard, unpredictable problems robots face on actual plant floors.

Apera AI has also achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. The independent audit, conducted by Prescient Security, confirms that Apera’s security and data protection controls operate effectively over time, a growing requirement as 4D Vision runs inside the production environments of the world’s largest manufacturers. The milestone reflects Apera’s ongoing commitment to protecting customer data and meeting the standards enterprise manufacturers expect from their automation partners.

VuePod: vision-guided turnkey bin-picking smart cell

Launched at Automate 2026 in June, VuePod packages what Apera has learned from thousands of applications in live production into a complete, self-contained bin-picking smart cell, built on 4D Vision and delivered in partnership with Ethos Automation. Each cell is validated in simulation on the customer’s part profile before it ships, so on-site setup comes down to three steps (connect, calibrate, and teach placement) with no robot programming or vision expertise required. That simplicity is the point: VuePod is the first step toward agentic physical AI automation systems that are as easy to teach and install as a person.

Because every VuePod shares the same design, setup procedure, and support model, vision assets and robot programs carry over and each additional station deploys faster than the last. That repeatability is shifting vision-guided robotics from one-off integrations toward scalable deployment, turning automation from a single high-risk project into a program manufacturers can expand across lines and plants as they face persistent labor shortages, rising costs, and tighter margins. It also leaves Apera well-positioned to win as physical AI, embodied AI, and agentic AI move from the lab into the factory, where success depends on solving hard, real-world problems at scale.

Manufacturers can explore VuePod on its new website, launching today: https://apera.ai/vuepod/

ForgeAR: see VuePod on your floor before it ships

Apera AI is also bringing its Forge platform onto the factory floor with ForgeAR, an augmented reality app that places a full-scale, pre-configured VuePod (robot, gripper, cameras, bins, and safety systems) exactly where it will run. ForgeAR is another step in bringing the digital world closer to the physical world and making new automation easy and intuitive to deploy. Plant managers, automation engineers, and integrators can walk around the cell, check clearances, and confirm the robot can reach downstream equipment before the cell is built. The latest release adds more than 10 new VuePod configurations, including 3×3 ft bins for smaller spaces and dual end-of-arm tooling for long parts.

ForgeAR is a free download on the App Store for iPhone Pro: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/forgear/id6781779296

“Vision-guided robotics has been held back by custom projects that take months to design and are hard to repeat,” added Afrooze. “VuePod uses agentic physical AI to plan and correct every pick on its own, so manufacturers can deploy one proven cell, then the next ten, with the same results. That is how automation ROI scales, and how manufacturers keep their lines running through the labor shortage.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2022 and $5 million in 2025, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenues in R&D activities that are conducted in Canada.

“This year’s winners demonstrate what is possible when vision, talent, and innovation come together. They are tackling complex challenges, unlocking new opportunities, and fueling growth across Canada’s technology ecosystem,” said Amanda Perran, National Technology Fast 50 program co-leader. “Their success is inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and helping to build a more connected, competitive, and innovative future for Canada.”

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, and winners are automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise—Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2026 include RBCx, NRF, TMX, EDC, CCI, Lafond, and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Apera AI

The pioneer in 4D vision for robotic automation, Apera AI makes factories more productive by empowering robots with human-like vision and advanced artificial intelligence, dramatically increasing speed, accuracy, and reliability. Its patented 4D Vision unlocks factory performance, enabling automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and other industrial manufacturers to achieve unmatched levels of productivity, quality, and cost savings. Learn more at www.apera.ai.

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SOURCE Apera AI Inc.