HID Global Acquires Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd, Adds Ruggedized Mobile RFID Readers to Its Broad Identification Technologies Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has acquired Technology Solutions (TSL) UK Ltd, a global provider of radio frequency identification (RFID) handheld readers. TSL designs, develops and manufactures ruggedized mobile RFID readers and other multi-technology, mobile device peripherals used to identify and track products and assets.

“The acquisition of TSL is a strategic fit for HID, which builds upon our leadership in identification technologies by adding proven handheld RFID readers to our robust portfolio of tags and Internet of Things enablement solutions,” said Björn Lidefelt, CEO of HID Global. “Expanding our RFID components business with TSL readers provides our customers a one-stop-shop for a complete RFID offering of hardware and integration tools – all through a shared distribution channel.”

TSL works with a worldwide network of distributors, OEMs and system integrators to offer innovative mobile data capture solutions for a variety of applications, such as supply chain management, stock inventory control and ticketing. The TSL handheld readers are industry-agnostic for use in retail, hospitality, animal ID, waste management, industry and logistics and any vertical market or application where RFID tags are used. The reader portfolio is focused on RAIN® RFID ultra-high frequency (UHF) and also supports high-frequency (HF), low-frequency (LF), barcodes and QR codes for the broadest range of use cases.

With a core competency in designing reader units that are independent from display units, TSL products make it possible for customers to select their mobile device of choice for display and data processing, and easily upgrade to new phones and tablets as display devices over time. In addition, the range of handheld readers are operating-system-independent; they work with iOS, Android and Windows phones and tablets, as well as other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

TSL also provides its own mobile apps and a proven, stable, easy to use developer platform with SDKs and APIs that make it easy for third parties to develop across all major mobile operating systems, resulting in hundreds of apps supporting the readers to date.

Based in Loughborough, United Kingdom, Technology Solutions was founded in 1994 with a focus on engineering and operations excellence serving Fortune 500 companies around the world. TSL is now a Business Unit within HID’s Identification Technologies Business Area, which is led by Marc Bielmann, Senior Vice President and Head of Identification Technologies.

