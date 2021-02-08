Hasbro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 per share

Fourth Quarter 2020

Net revenues increased 4% to $1.72 billion, including a favorable $12.2 million impact of foreign exchange U.S. and Canada segment revenues up 16%; eOne segment revenues up 10% Revenues up 21% in Hasbro Gaming and 27% across the total gaming category, 20% in TV/Film/Entertainment and 7% in Franchise Brands



Operating profit of $186.4 million; Net earnings for the fourth quarter 2020 were $105.2 million or $0.76 per diluted share Adjusted operating profit increased 51% to $261.4 million, or 15.2% of revenues, an expansion of 480 basis points year-over-year Adjusted net earnings of $175.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share



Full-Year 2020

Year-end cash of $1.45 billion; Generated $976.3 million in operating cash flow for the full-year 2020

Net revenues of $5.47 billion decreased 8%, including an unfavorable $16.2 million impact of foreign exchange Over $1 billion in ecomm revenues globally, an increase of 43% Revenue grew 4% in the U.S. and Canada segment Revenue up 15% in Hasbro Gaming and the total gaming category



Operating profit of $501.8 million; Net earnings were $222.5 million or $1.62 per diluted share Adjusted operating profit of $826.7 million, or 15.1% of revenue, an expansion of 110 basis points year-over-year Adjusted net earnings of $514.6 million, or $3.74 per diluted share



PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HAS #HAS–Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. 2019 pro forma results reflect the combination of the results of Hasbro and Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) for periods prior to Hasbro’s acquisition of eOne at the start of the first quarter of 2020.

“In 2020, we lived our purpose of making the world a better place for all children and all families. In what was a most challenging year, the global Hasbro team fully demonstrated its resilience, tenacity, creativity, flexibility, and empathy,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Our teams successfully drove demand for several product categories across our portfolio including our entire gaming portfolio from Wizards of the Coast brands to face-to-face gaming. They found ways to reach the global consumer despite retail closures throughout the year, delivering over $1 billion in ecomm revenues for the first time. We leveraged our global supply chain capabilities and our evolving geographic manufacturing supplier base to get products made and distributed. We integrated our acquisition of eOne and while live-action TV and film production was limited, we made substantial progress developing Hasbro IP for storytelling that we believe will lead to enhanced revenues and earnings power from Hasbro brands from multiple income streams. We developed toy and game lines for valuable preschool brands PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS to launch later this year. We concentrated on managing expenses and cash, growing adjusted operating profit margin and finishing the year with $1.45 billion in cash on our balance sheet.

“Importantly, we focused on our numerous communities, including our most important Hasbro community of employees worldwide and their families,” continued Goldner. “This emphasis included engaging on critically important issues of racial equality and justice, and a company-wide re-commitment to diversity, inclusion, and engagement. We are on strong footing to grow in 2021 as we continue to navigate through COVID-19 and leverage our unparalleled portfolio of brands and capabilities in consumer products, gaming and entertainment.”

“Throughout 2020, the global Hasbro team did an excellent job executing in a challenging environment,” said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro’s chief financial officer. “In the fourth quarter, we grew revenues and adjusted operating profit, overcoming tough comparisons within the Partner Brand category and last year’s theatrical releases. Our focus on working capital and expense management delivered $976.3 million in operating cash flow for the year, and as part of our commitment to paying down our debt, we repaid $123 million of the debt that we raised to finance the eOne acquisition. We continue to see strong retail, consumer and audience support for our brands and content as we look to the coming year. Global point of sale increased last year, despite lockdowns and retail disruption, and 2021 is starting with strong year-over-year momentum.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

$ Millions, except earnings per share Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % Change FY 2020 FY 2019 % Change Net Revenues $ 1,723.0 $ 1,663.2 4% $ 5,465.4 $ 5,936.0 -8% Operating Profit $ 186.4 $ 136.8 36% $ 501.8 $ 689.8 -27% Adjusted Operating Profit1 $ 261.4 $ 173.4 51% $ 826.7 $ 832.8 -1% Net Earnings $ 105.2 $ 95.5 10% $ 222.5 $ 345.9 -36% Net Earnings per Diluted Share $ 0.76 $ 0.69 10% $ 1.62 $ 2.51 -35% Adjusted Net Earnings1 $ 175.3 $ 124.0 41% $ 514.6 $ 542.7 -5% Adjusted Net Earnings per Diluted Share1 $ 1.27 $ 0.90 41% $ 3.74 $ 3.94 -5%

1See the financial tables accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of as reported to pro forma and adjusted results, and a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Major Segment and Brand Performance

Q4 2020 Major Segments ($ Millions) Net Revenues Operating Profit



(Loss) Adjusted

Operating Profit (Loss) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % Change Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 U.S. and Canada $ 790.6 $ 682.6 16 % $ 180.7 $ 101.6 $ 180.7 $ 101.6 International $ 561.8 $ 615.1 -9 % $ 30.1 $ 55.9 $ 30.1 $ 55.9 Entertainment, Licensing and Digital $ 111.0 $ 130.2 -15 % $ 27.2 $ 37.1 $ 27.2 $ 37.1 eOne1 $ 259.6 $ 235.2 10 % $ (14.2 ) $ (71.4 ) $ 46.0 $ (34.8 )

FY 2020 Major Segments ($ Millions) Net Revenues Operating Profit



(Loss) Adjusted Operating Profit FY 2020 FY 2019 % Change FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 U.S. and Canada $ 2,556.1 $ 2,449.3 4 % $ 539.7 $ 415.4 $ 539.7 $ 415.4 International $ 1,579.0 $ 1,836.4 -14 % $ 42.5 $ 107.3 $ 42.5 $ 107.3 Entertainment, Licensing and Digital1 $ 373.9 $ 434.5 -14 % $ 93.0 $ 99.7 $ 113.8 $ 99.7 eOne1 $ 956.5 $ 1,215.8 -21 % $ (79.2 ) $ 20.0 $ 131.1 $ 163.0

Brand Performance ($ Millions) Net Revenues Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % Change FY 2020 FY 2019 % Change Franchise Brands $ 705.2 $ 661.9 7% $ 2,286.1 $ 2,411.8 -5% Partner Brands $ 349.6 $ 408.5 -14% $ 1,079.4 $ 1,221.0 -12% Hasbro Gaming2 $ 298.5 $ 246.5 21% $ 814.8 $ 709.8 15% Emerging Brands3 $ 155.3 $ 167.4 -7% $ 480.4 $ 578.7 -17% TV/Film/Entertainment4 $ 214.5 $ 178.9 20% $ 804.8 $ 1,014.7 -21%

1Reconciliations are included in the attached schedules under the headings “Reconciliation of As reported to Adjusted Operating Results” and “Reconciliation of As Reported to Pro Forma Adjusted Operating Results.”

2Hasbro’s total gaming category, including all gaming revenue, most notably MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY, totaled $561.2 million and $1.76 billion for the quarter and full-year 2020, respectively, up 27% and 15% compared to the respective periods in 2019.

3Emerging Brands portfolio includes revenues from eOne brands PEPPA PIG, PJ MASKS and RICKY ZOOM as of first quarter 2020. For comparability, the quarter and full-year 2019 results include the pro forma revenues for those brands, which amounted to $56.3 million and $201.1 million, respectively.

4TV/Film/Entertainment represents the remaining eOne revenues. For comparability, 2019 includes the pro forma revenues.

Fourth quarter 2020 revenues grew 4% (3% on a constant currency basis) behind gains in the U.S. and Canada segment, as well as the eOne segment. This included growth in Franchise Brands MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MONOPOLY and NERF; Hasbro products for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars and The Mandalorian; and Hasbro Gaming across many games in the gaming portfolio, including DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS. Revenues for Hasbro’s products for Disney’s Frozen 2 declined when compared to product revenues related to 2019’s theatrical release. The return to production in TV and film drove improved deliveries and revenue growth for eOne.

U.S. and Canada segment revenue and operating profit grew due to gains in Franchise Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Emerging Brands. Operating profit grew primarily as a result of higher revenues and the favorable mix of those revenues, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING.

revenue and operating profit grew due to gains in Franchise Brands, Hasbro Gaming and Emerging Brands. Operating profit grew primarily as a result of higher revenues and the favorable mix of those revenues, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING. International segment revenues and operating profit declined, driven by declines in Latin America and Asia. Revenues grew in the European region. For the segment, Hasbro Gaming revenue grew as did MAGIC:THE GATHERING and Star Wars . The International segment operating profit declined as result of the lower revenues and efforts to clear retail inventory in Latin America. This was partially offset by favorable product mix in Europe and cost management throughout the segment.

revenues and operating profit declined, driven by declines in Latin America and Asia. Revenues grew in the European region. For the segment, Hasbro Gaming revenue grew as did MAGIC:THE GATHERING and . The International segment operating profit declined as result of the lower revenues and efforts to clear retail inventory in Latin America. This was partially offset by favorable product mix in Europe and cost management throughout the segment. Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment revenues declined on lower consumer products revenues as well as lower entertainment revenues compared to 2019 which included the Transformers Bumblebee film revenue, partially offset by growth in digital gaming. Operating profit decreased due to lower revenues, partially offset by growth in licensed digital gaming and cost management.

revenues declined on lower consumer products revenues as well as lower entertainment revenues compared to 2019 which included the film revenue, partially offset by growth in digital gaming. Operating profit decreased due to lower revenues, partially offset by growth in licensed digital gaming and cost management. eOne segment pro forma revenues increased for the quarter as live-action TV and film production resumed. 2020 operating profit included $34.7 million of acquisition and related charges, and $25.5 million of purchased intangible amortization associated with the fair value of acquired intangible assets. 2019 pro forma operating profit included $24.6 million of purchased intangible amortization, $11.5 million of prior restructuring and other costs and $0.5 million of acquisition and related costs. Excluding these items, adjusted pro forma operating profit for the eOne segment was $46.0 million, an increase of $80.8 million, on higher revenues and lower advertising expense.

For the full-year 2020, revenues declined 8% on an as reported and constant currency basis. This reflected growth in the U.S. and Canada segment, but declines in all other segments. Franchise Brands MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY grew as did revenue in Hasbro Gaming across many gaming brands, including DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS. Hasbro products for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars and The Mandalorian also contributed to growth for the year. While TV and film production was limited, the teams have a robust development slate of over 200 active scripted television and film projects including more than 30 Hasbro properties. Full-year results were impacted by COVID-19 related shutdowns globally at retail, in manufacturing and in live-action entertainment.

U.S. and Canada segment revenue and operating profit grew due to gains in Franchise Brands, led by MAGIC: THE GATHERING, and Hasbro Gaming. Operating profit increased on favorable product mix partially offset by higher freight costs for increased domestic shipments in the U.S. and higher product development and other costs at Wizards of the Coast to support future digital game launches.

revenue and operating profit grew due to gains in Franchise Brands, led by MAGIC: THE GATHERING, and Hasbro Gaming. Operating profit increased on favorable product mix partially offset by higher freight costs for increased domestic shipments in the U.S. and higher product development and other costs at Wizards of the Coast to support future digital game launches. International segment revenues and operating profit declined, primarily driven by declines in Latin America and Asia. European region revenues were flat. Hasbro Gaming revenues increased, as did MAGIC: THE GATHERING revenues. The International segment operating profit declined as result of the lower revenues partially offset by lower spending, most notably in advertising and marketing, as well as lower royalties.

revenues and operating profit declined, primarily driven by declines in Latin America and Asia. European region revenues were flat. Hasbro Gaming revenues increased, as did MAGIC: THE GATHERING revenues. The International segment operating profit declined as result of the lower revenues partially offset by lower spending, most notably in advertising and marketing, as well as lower royalties. Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment revenues declined led by declines in entertainment as compared to 2019 which included the Transformers Bumblebee film revenue and declines in licensed consumer products revenues. 2020 operating profit included $20.8 million for acquisition and related costs. Adjusted operating profit increased to $113.8 million behind growth in higher margin licensed digital gaming and cost savings.

revenues declined led by declines in entertainment as compared to 2019 which included the film revenue and declines in licensed consumer products revenues. 2020 operating profit included $20.8 million for acquisition and related costs. Adjusted operating profit increased to $113.8 million behind growth in higher margin licensed digital gaming and cost savings. eOne segment pro forma revenues declined for the year primarily due to lower TV and Film revenues due to COVID-19 related shut downs during the year of live-action productions and theaters, as well as lower Family Brands revenue due to retail disruption. For the eOne segment, full-year 2020 operating profit included $112.4 million of acquisition and integration costs and $97.9 million of purchased intangible amortization associated with the fair value of acquired intangible assets. Full-year 2019 pro forma operating profit included $98.4 million of purchased intangible amortization, $33.4 million of prior restructuring and other costs and $11.2 million of acquisition and related costs. Adjusted pro forma operating profit for the eOne segment decreased to $131.1 million due to the decline in revenues, partially offset by lower advertising and royalty expense.

Dividend

The Company announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases, include statements relating to: our future performance and prospects for growth in 2021; our ability to enhance our revenues and earnings power through development of Hasbro IP by eOne; our ability to achieve our financial and business goals; and our liquidity. Our actual actions or results may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Specific factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to:

our ability to successfully develop and execute plans to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus on our business;

our ability to design, develop, produce, manufacture, source and ship products on a timely and cost-effective and profitable basis;

rapidly changing consumer interests in the types of products and entertainment we offer;

the challenge of developing and offering products and storytelling experiences sought after by children, families and audiences given increasing technology and entertainment offerings available;

our ability to develop and distribute engaging storytelling across media to drive brand awareness;

our dependence on third party relationships, including with third party manufacturers, licensors of brands, studios, content producers and entertainment distribution channels;

our ability to successfully compete in the global play and entertainment industry, including with manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of toys and games, digital gaming products and digital media, as well as with film studios, television production companies and independent distributors and content producers;

our ability to successfully evolve and transform our business and capabilities to address a changing global consumer landscape and retail environment, including changing inventories policies of our customers and increased emphasis on ecommerce;

our ability to develop new and expanded areas of our business, such as through eOne, Wizards of the Coast, and our other entertainment, digital gaming and esports initiatives;

risks associated with international operations, such as currency conversion, currency fluctuations, the imposition of tariffs, quotas, border adjustment taxes or other protectionist measures, and other challenges in the territories in which we operate;

our ability to successfully implement changes to our supply chain, inventory management, sales policies or pricing of our products;

downturns in global and regional economic conditions impacting one or more of the markets in which we sell products, which can negatively impact our retail customers and consumers, result in lower employment levels, consumer disposable income, retailer inventories and spending, including lower spending on purchases of our products;

other economic and public health conditions or regulatory changes in the markets in which we and our customers, suppliers and manufacturers operate, such as higher commodity prices, labor costs or transportation costs, or outbreaks of disease, such as the coronavirus, the occurrence of which could create work slowdowns, delays or shortages in production or shipment of products, increases in costs or delays in revenue;

the success of our key partner brands, including the ability to secure, maintain and extend agreements with our key partners or the risk of delays, increased costs or difficulties associated with any of our or our partners’ planned digital applications or media initiatives;

fluctuations in our business due to seasonality;

the concentration of our customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to our business of difficulties experienced by any of our customers or changes in their purchasing or selling patterns;

the bankruptcy or other lack of success of one of our significant retailers, licensees and other business partners;

risks relating to the use of third party manufacturers for the manufacturing of our products, including the concentration of manufacturing for many of our products in the People’s Republic of China and our ability to successfully diversify sourcing of our products to reduce reliance on sources of supply in China;

our ability to attract and retain talented and diverse employees;

our ability to realize the benefits of cost-savings and efficiency and/or revenue efficiency enhancing initiatives including initiatives to integrate eOne into our business;

our ability to protect our assets and intellectual property, including as a result of infringement, theft, misappropriation, cyber-attacks or other acts compromising the integrity of our assets or intellectual property;

risks relating to the impairment and/or write-offs of acquired products and films and television programs we acquire and produce;

risks relating to investments and acquisitions, such as our acquisition of eOne, which risks include: integration difficulties; inability to retain key personnel; diversion of management time and resources; failure to achieve anticipated benefits or synergies of acquisitions or investments; and risks relating to the additional indebtedness incurred in connection with a transaction;

the risk of product recalls or product liability suits and costs associated with product safety regulations;

changes in tax laws or regulations, or the interpretation and application of such laws and regulations, which may cause us to alter tax reserves or make other changes which significantly impact our reported financial results;

the impact of litigation or arbitration decisions or settlement actions; and

other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our public announcements and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings.

The statements contained herein are based on our current beliefs and expectations. We undertake no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial tables accompanying this press release include non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, specifically Adjusted operating profit, Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude, where applicable, the 2020 impact of eOne acquisition and related costs, purchased intangible amortization, other severance costs and income tax expense associated with U.K tax reform. For 2019, Pro Forma Adjusted operating profit, Pro Forma Adjusted net earnings and Pro Forma Adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude the impact of charges associated with the settlement of the Company’s U.S. pension plan, purchased intangible amortization and certain charges incurred by eOne related to prior restructuring programs and other acquisitions. Also included in the financial tables are the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA represents net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the impact of the charges/gains noted above. As required by SEC rules, we have provided reconciliations on the attached schedules of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings, Pro Forma Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted earnings per diluted share, Pro Forma Adjusted net earnings per diluted share, Adjusted operating profit, and Pro Forma Adjusted operating profit provides investors with an understanding of the underlying performance of our business absent unusual events. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are appropriate measures for evaluating the operating performance of our business because they reflect the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, to invest in the business, strengthen the balance sheet and make strategic acquisitions. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, net earnings or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP as more fully discussed in our consolidated financial statements and filings with the SEC. As used herein, “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

HASBRO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Thousands of Dollars) December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents (1) $ 1,449,676 $ 4,580,369 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,391,726 1,410,597 Inventories 395,633 446,105 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 609,610 310,450 Total Current Assets 3,846,645 6,747,521 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 489,041 382,248 Goodwill 3,691,709 494,584 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,530,835 646,305 Other Assets 1,260,155 584,970 Total Assets $ 10,818,385 $ 8,855,628 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Short-Term Borrowings $ 6,642 $ 503 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 432,555 — Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 1,964,144 1,256,579 Total Current Liabilities 2,403,341 1,257,082 Long-Term Debt (1) 4,660,015 4,046,457 Other Liabilities 793,866 556,559 Total Liabilities 7,857,222 5,860,098 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 24,426 — Total Shareholders’ Equity (1) 2,936,737 2,995,530 Total Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders’ Equity $ 10,818,385 $ 8,855,628

