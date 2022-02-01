Hi-Rez Doubles Game Time With Idomoo Personalized Video

Videos were personalized for SMITE gamers around the globe, driving an increase in both new users and revenue.

“Our players have so many amazing stories to tell, and Idomoo’s technology allowed us to bring these to life and celebrate their achievements,” said Stephen Hutchins, Hi-Rez Marketing Director. “We called the campaign ‘Temple of You’ because it made players feel like true deities whose achievements are celebrated. The campaign has been an incredible success, driving positive player sentiment and social discussion, reactivating lapsed players and helping engage them in game. Working with Idomoo’s team made it easy to bring our vision to life.”

Hi-Rez’s in-house studio handled the creative while Idomoo’s platform allowed dynamic personalisation in every scene. The videos included as many as 40 personalized data points and alternative scenes and were designed to maximize sharing, calling out a player’s top teammates and in-game rivals.

As with many personalized gaming campaigns, loyalty was a top goal. Hi-Rez found that those who watched their video spent twice as long playing the game as those who didn’t, and that half of players who did return to the game after receiving their video continued to play for at least 20 days. The campaign also resulted in a 25x uplift in new users compared to other channels without personalized video during the same campaign.

“One interesting result of the campaign was seeing how watching the video made both active and returning players more likely to play SMITE with their friends,” said Dotan Ginsbourg, Idomoo GM Gaming. “We know personalized video increases loyalty, but it was especially great to see how sticky these campaigns are, driving engagement well after customers have stopped watching. Combining that with high ROI and social shares, this campaign was a win all around.”

About Hi-Rez

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Hi-Rez is an industry-leading video game publisher and developer at the forefront of the free-to-play, games-as-a-service industry. Hi-Rez’s games have been played by more than 120 million people worldwide across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS and Android. With three games regularly among the Top 10 free-to-play games on Steam, Hi-Rez is one of the few Western developers to have successfully launched multiple, multi-platform games-as-a-service titles to a large audience. Having won multiple awards and accolades for innovation and technology, Hi-Rez has also been recognised for its company culture, leadership and diversity as an employer. For more information on Hi-Rez, visit www.hirez.com.

About Idomoo

Idomoo’s fully open Next Generation Video Platform combines data with video to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Create millions of Personalized and Interactive Videos in cinematic quality and up to 100x real time. This 1:1 digital communication is proven effective, sparking 5x engagement and 8x conversions across industries, from gaming to banking to travel and beyond. See more at www.idomoo.com.

