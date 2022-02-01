Devmountain Announces Expansion of In-Person Coding Bootcamps at Strayer University Facilities

In-person courses will allow students to complete courses quickly and affordably

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Devmountain, a coding bootcamp that is part of Strayer University, today announced an expansion of its in-person coding bootcamp locations, opening new sites across the country. Beginning summer 2023, students interested in upskilling their coding and software development abilities will be able to take classes at select Strayer University facilities, including five convenient locations across Texas, two in the Atlanta area, and one in Lehi, Utah. Applications for in-person courses are open and can be found here.

“The technology industry is dynamically changing, so it’s imperative that our students are equipped with the necessary skills to meet the needs of tomorrow’s workforce,” said Andréa Backman, President of Strayer University. “I am excited to expand in-person learning opportunities at Devmountain, which will help serve learners in communities across the country.”

Founded in 2013, Devmountain offers remote and in-person courses in subjects such as Web Development, iOS Development, Software Engineering, Data Analytics, User Experience Design, Software Quality Assurance, and more. Courses are hands-on, project-based, and are designed by educators with real-world industry knowledge. Students in the in-person program can select from Web Development, User Experience Design, or Quality Assurance.

Devmountain courses prepare graduates to pursue entry-level tech positions. The bootcamp offers career support to help students in their job search. More information can be found at https://devmountain.com.

Physical Locations for Devmountain Bootcamps

Utah:

1550 Digital Dr. Lehi, UT 84043

Texas:

2711 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

40 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216

10343 Sam Houston Park Dr, Houston, TX 77064

100 Throckmorton St #120, Fort Worth, TX 76102

18 E Avenue D, Killeen, TX 76541

Georgia:

2965 Flowers Rd S, Chamblee, GA 30341

3120 Stonecrest Blvd #200, Stonecrest, GA 30038

