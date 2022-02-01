Hexnode’s Integration with Freshservice Simplifies IT Service Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#endpointmanagement—Hexnode, the award-winning unified endpoint management (UEM) solution by Mitsogo Inc., is partnering with Freshservice, one of the leading players in the IT service management (ITSM) niche. This combination leverages the prowess of both ITSMs and UEMs to give clients a one-stop solution to pitch any concern and solve it remotely.

Freshservice provides organizations with all the tools necessary to develop, produce, deliver, maintain, and manage the lifecycle of IT services. Freshservice processes workflows to deliver service-based incident management and analytical reporting to make optimum use of limited IT human resources while minimizing costs and time. The platform allows admins to streamline service management across disparate verticals like IT, HR, legal, and facilities thereby improving visibility and efficiency.

UEMs and ITSMs are separate entities serving separate functions. Where Freshservice automates tickets, user management and IT operations, Hexnode secures and manages all corporate endpoints. The integration between them will simplify operations so that customers can solve issues faster and make data-driven decisions based on a wide range of data sets. What it looks like at the end is a unified portal that offers faster response and resolution via a consolidated interface, allowing administrators to respond better to events, track device compliance, and retrieve useful device information.

“In essence, the combination of Hexnode and Freshservice strengthens IT administrators’ oversight, control, and visibility over everyday asset management operations. In the near future, we are also concentrating on addressing the security concerns of our end user by including more helpful integrations to our arsenal,” says Hexnode’s CTO, Sahad M.

The Hexnode team is both proud and excited to team up with Freshservice to offer a unified service for our shared clientele. One of the numerous advantages of modern-day solutions is the smooth synergy we may build amongst ourselves. Building on that idea, we plan to integrate many more tech vendors in the coming future.

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

