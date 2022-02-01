Picsart Launches Shopify App, Bringing its World-Class Design Tools to Millions of Merchants

The new integration builds on Picsart’s promise to serve the creator economy—unlocking an intuitive and award-winning editor for Shopify sellers

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform, today announced an integration with Shopify, introducing its leading creative capabilities to the e-commerce platform.





Now available in the Shopify App Store, the Picsart AI Photo Editor app includes tools to easily edit and manage assets, underscoring the company’s commitment to give everyday creators, including retailers and small businesses, accessible and professional tools.

“The Picsart app for Shopify is a dramatic expansion into a huge, new category for us,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder & CEO of Picsart. “Shopify has millions of merchants and Picsart’s tools will make it easy for them to visualize and market their products, ultimately enhancing their storefronts and monetization journeys.”

Once the Picsart AI Photo Editor app is installed within Shopify, merchants gain access to advanced image editing features, such as Remove Background — an intuitive AI tool that’s currently being used once every two seconds on the Picsart platform. Resize and Crop tools are also available to merchants, as well as a Batch Editor, which allows them to apply the same edit to multiple images and assets. Looking ahead, Picsart plans to expand the app to include its full web editor, including features that further automate the creative workflow.

“Picsart sits at the intersection of creativity and commerce, giving marketers and content creators easy tools for professional design,” said Connor Murphy, Head of Business Development at Picsart. “Our integration with Shopify is an exciting next step, allowing us to play an even larger role in the sales process for creators. We’re looking forward to building on our app in the future.”

“At our core, we want to seamlessly deliver the tools and commerce technology that our merchants need, and Picsart has the best creative tools on the market,” said Sid Murlidhar, Director of Partnerships at Shopify. “With many of Picsart’s hundreds of millions of users generating marketing materials and assets daily, we’re confident that we’re bringing in the most trusted capabilities with their app.”

This announcement builds on Picsart’s existing integrations with Discord and Google Drive. It also comes shortly after the company announced new generative AI tools, including an AI Image Generator which is already producing over 1 million images per day.

To download the Picsart AI Photo Editor app, head to the Shopify App Store.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app. Every month, the Picsart community creates, remixes, and shares billions of visual stories using the company’s powerful editing and generative AI tools. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. The app is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android, Windows devices and on the Web. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

Contacts

Kaitlyn Gallacher



PR & Communications Manager



[email protected]