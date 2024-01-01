Henkel and Celanese collaborate to offer adhesives made from captured CO2 emissions

Repurposing industrial CO 2 emissions creates new value across value chain

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Henkel Corporation, a global leader for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, and Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, have announced a partnership to enhance circularity in emulsion production by utilizing carbon capture-based materials.

Earlier this year, Celanese launched a carbon capture and utilization (CCU) project at its Clear Lake, Texas site as part of its Fairway Methanol joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The CCU technology captures industrial CO 2 emissions and, using hydrogen, converts them into methanol, which forms 35% of vinyl acetate monomer – a crucial element to produce polymers often used in adhesive formulations.

Through this collaboration, Henkel will now produce water-based adhesives made from captured CO 2 emissions, creating new opportunities for customers in the packaging and consumer goods sector to increase the renewable content of their products by keeping CO 2 emissions in the production loop. As consumers and the market continue to demand products with lower environmental impact, these CCU-based adhesives will play a crucial role in driving sustainability across a wide range of applications. The Paper & Board, Envelopes & Graphic Arts, E-commerce, Labeling and Tissue & Towel industries can particularly benefit from CCU adhesives and the Henkel and Celanese partnership.

“ Our purpose is to pioneer packaging solutions for the benefit of people and planet, which means taking a holistic look at sustainability and making bold moves toward forward-looking technologies that offer our customers cost-effective options for improving sustainability,” said Pernille Lind Olsen, Global Head of the Packaging and Consumer Goods Adhesives division at Henkel. “ This initiative will provide new options for our customers to meet overall sustainability goals in the packaging industry.”

By investing in products made from innovative technologies like CCU, Henkel and Celanese are not only meeting consumer demand for more renewable content in packaging but also making these solutions more attainable for consumer goods manufacturers.

“ We are pleased to partner with Henkel to demonstrate another way in which Celanese ECO-CC products can support the transition to a more circular economy,” said Kevin Norfleet, Global Sustainability Leader at Celanese. “ Our CCU platform offers a compelling and scalable path to delivering sustainability into the adhesives market and we are continuing to work to develop solutions for a broad range of applications.”

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company’s three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: “ Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” More information at www.henkel.com

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We are committed to sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create for their entire lifecycle and are growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet increasing customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese is a Fortune 500 company that employs approximately 12,400 employees worldwide with 2023 net sales of $10.9 billion.

