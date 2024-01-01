Condit Exhibits Celebrates 80 Years in 2025

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Condit Exhibits, founded in 1945 by artist Bill Condit, will be celebrating a momentous 80th anniversary in 2025. Established as the first graphic design firm in Denver, Condit has evolved into a versatile and innovative experiential marketing agency, specializing in designing and manufacturing tradeshow booths, museum exhibits, corporate installations, and temporary structures. Condit expanded their Rocky Mountain footprint through the 2019 acquisition of Exhibit Source, Inc. in Chicago, and their two facilities serve a wide range of vertical markets with a strong presence in the food/beverage and manufacturing sectors and a growing list of clientele in healthcare and technology.





As events continue to rebound post-pandemic, Condit has contributed to the recovery of the exhibitions industry by supporting The Exhibitor Advocate, the Future Workforce Initiative, the EDPA Northwest and Midwest chapters, and educational mentorship programs within local high schools, colleges, and trade groups. In recent years, Condit has been honored to receive numerous awards, including being named to EXHIBITOR’s Top 40 and Event Marketer’s Fab 50 as well as commendation for multiple projects in the Exhibit Design Awards, the Portable Modular Awards, and the Best of beMatrix Awards.

“We, along with our clients and colleagues, navigated uncertain and unprecedented times in the past few years,” said VP of Sales Jenny Koehn. “We are fortunate to have come out the other side stronger, more adaptable, and ready to face any new challenges and opportunities that come our way!”

Heading into their ninth decade as an organization, Condit will keep their core values of collaborative design, high-quality craftsmanship, and responsive customer service at the forefront of their business strategy with an increasing focus on sustainability and future workforce development. Longtime CEO Mike McGowan summarized, “I couldn’t be prouder to work alongside this team every day. Condit has a powerful legacy – one that we can all look forward to continuing to build together as we support our customers and give back to both our industry and our community.”

