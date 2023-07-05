Helios Technologies Introduces OpenPV™

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, is proud to announce the launch of its newest software product, OpenPV™, a sophisticated set of tools that empowers software developers to create complex applications for rugged OpenView™ displays offered by Enovation Controls, part of Helios’ Electronics segment.









“In conjunction with our launch of the OpenView™ product family in first half 2023, we are excited to offer the next game-changing solution for software developers,” said Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We anticipate the launch of OpenPV™ to bring significant benefits to our customers, specifically in the construction, material handling, and stationary equipment markets initially. Together with our hardware, OpenPV™ will provide revolutionary solutions for customers seeking to elevate their display programming capabilities.”

The OpenPV™ Software Platform contains rich modules and enables diverse development options with endless extensibility. Enovation Controls offers OpenPV™ as a free download from the company website. A premium subscription to the OpenPV™ Projects feature is available for additional benefits including over-the-air updates, version management, and collaborative development. OpenPV™ can be downloaded via the support page and the individual OpenView™ product pages. Currently, the platform is compatible with Windows and Linux Ubuntu development environments; Mac support will be added in the future.

“Our OpenPV™ software platform is an evolution of our trusted PowerVision product, made specifically with the modern software programmer in mind,” said Doug Conyers, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Technology. “Designed from the ground up to be a modular system, OpenPV™ enables developers to create the UI/UX on our new Linux-based OpenView™ displays with tools such as Qt and Crank Storyboard. This platform offers experienced developers the freedom to design and implement their tailored applications using their preferred tools and contemporary programming languages.”

Enovation Controls is a fast growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. We are an international leader in fully tailored solutions for engines, engine-driven equipment, and specialty vehicles with a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products. With an internationally diverse team of over 300 employees, we serve customers around the world with global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls also partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

