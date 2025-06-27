HBO Max Celebrates Pride Month with the Release of Gay HBO Max Song – A New Track by Trixie Mattel Featuring HBO Max’s Most Iconic Quotes

LONDON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HBO Max proudly announces the release of GAY HBO MAX SONG, a new track by internationally renowned drag superstar, pop culture icon, and DJ Trixie Mattel, created especially for fans using some of HBO Max’s most iconic quotes. As part of the Pride Month celebrations, the music video for GAY HBO MAX SONG by Trixie Mattel is available now on YouTube.

The launch of GAY HBO MAX SONG celebrates the communities and fandoms that have helped establish HBO Max as a cultural phenomenon. With fans at the core of its success, HBO Max continues to inspire engagement and creative expression. This initiative is a tribute to the creativity, passion and unwavering connection fans have shown to HBO Max content.

As part of a global celebration, HBO Max is launching activations across LATAM and EMEA throughout the weekend and beyond. Local DJs will collaborate to remix GAY HBO MAX SONG in ways that resonate with fans in their regions, bringing a global heartbeat to this Pride anthem.

“Look, as gay people we live and breathe pop culture. So making this track using timeless clips from some of tv’s most iconic moments felt like the perfect way to celebrate PRIDE. This is a gay person’s brain on HBO Max. Now go put on a blonde wig, click play, and dance.” – Trixie Mattel

Fans can watch GAY HBO MAX SONG by Trixie Mattel now on YouTube.

