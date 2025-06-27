Build on DMD Diamond: New Grant Program to Fund dApps and Blockchain Tools

Graz, Austria–(Newsfile Corp. – June 27, 2025) – DMD Diamond, an innovative Layer 1 blockchain founded in 2013, is proud to announce the launch of its grant program. This initiative aims to facilitate the development and adoption of new decentralized applications (dApps) and tools with the goal of helping expand the DMD Diamond ecosystem.

DMD: Fueling The Future of WEB3

The grant program invites talented teams to submit proposals and implement creative solutions that not only fulfill the program requirements but also contribute to improving the functionality of the DMD Diamond ecosystem in areas such as DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, and more. Selected teams will receive funding to develop ideas, contributing to the goal of creating a decentralized, secure, and interoperable blockchain.

The DMD Diamond grant program aims to accelerate the adoption and development of decentralized applications and tools that leverage blockchain’s unique capabilities.

The first wave of grants will fund teams that propose innovative implementations that highlight these features. The grants will focus on practical and scalable solutions that improve user experience and ensure fairness and decentralization. Grants will support projects like DeFi protocols, NFT platforms, gaming applications, and interoperability tools that align with DMD’s vision of a multi-layered, multi-chain ecosystem.

Commenting on the grant program launch, Helmut Siedl, blockchain visionary at DMD Diamond, noted:

“​​As a long-standing visionary, I now act more as a mentor. The blockchain can make decisions independently and shape its path into the future through the DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Indirectly, as part of the DAO, I continue to contribute my part (together with everyone else).”

Evaluation Criteria

The DMD Diamond Community will review proposals based on the following criteria:

Innovativeness (30%): How creatively does the company's solution solve a real-world problem using DMD's features?

Technical Feasibility (25%): Is the company's proposed architecture robust, secure, and well-planned?

Ecosystem Impact (25%): Will the project drive adoption and bring new utility to the DMD Diamond ecosystem?

Community Alignment (20%): Does the company's proposal align with DMD Diamond's vision for a decentralized and interoperable future?

Funding

Successful applicants will receive funding to bring proof-of-concept to life and beyond.

Initial Funding: Up to $5,000 for the top 3 projects that are active on the mainnet for 6 months, with initial funding starting from $100 for successful proposals.

Up to for the top 3 projects that are active on the mainnet for 6 months, with initial funding starting from for successful proposals. Grand Prize: One outstanding project team, after 12 months of active operation on the mainnet, will be awarded a full validator node, giving the team a permanent stake in the network’s security and governance.

Project Timeline: The initial development phase lasts 3-6 months, with clear milestones for delivering a working Proof-of-Concept (PoC).

How to Apply

Visit the DMD Diamond Grant Program Page (diamonddmd.com) for full details and to submit the team’s proposal. Dive into the technical documentation on GitHub. Join the Community: Connect with the community on Discord and Telegram for support and discussion.

About DMD Diamond

Founded in 2013, DMD Diamond is one of the oldest running Layer 1 blockchains designed for security, interoperability, and decentralized governance. DMD Diamond community collectively steers the development of the ecosystem, fostering a collaborative and transparent environment for building next-generation dApps.

DMD Diamond: Next-Gen Blockchain

