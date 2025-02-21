Haversine Funding Appoints Gen Merritt-Parikh as Co-CEO to Drive Growth and Expansion

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Haversine Funding, a leading provider of specialty finance solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Gen Merritt-Parikh, the company’s current president, to the position of Co-Chief Executive Officer (Co-CEO), effective February 21, 2025. Merritt-Parikh, who has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction as president, will now work alongside founder & Co-CEO Stan Vukmer to drive Haversine’s continued growth and innovation in the commercial lender finance space.

“Gen’s leadership has been a catalyst for our success, and her strategic vision, deep industry expertise, and tireless dedication to innovation will be invaluable as we grow our platform,” said Stan Vukmer, Co-CEO. “With our combined leadership as Co-CEOs, Haversine will be even better positioned to expand our offerings, strengthen partnerships, and drive greater value for the specialty finance industry.”

In Merritt-Parikh’s role as president of Haversine, she was responsible for expanding the company’s portfolio, diversifying lender funding solutions, and strengthening industry relationships – driving growth, innovation, and adaptability in a dynamic market. As Co-CEO, she will build on this momentum, spearheading initiatives to accelerate expansion, deepen market reach, and sharpen the company’s impact in the industry.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Co-CEO and continue working alongside Stan Vukmer to lead Haversine into its next phase of growth,” said Gen Merritt-Parikh. “As the specialty finance industry evolves, we remain committed to delivering flexible funding solutions that empower our clients and partners to scale. I look forward to expanding our reach, enhancing our offerings, and strengthening Haversine’s position as a trusted leader in lender finance.”

Prior to joining Haversine Funding, Gen Merritt-Parikh was President of Allied Funding, where she led its successful sale to a nationally chartered bank. She has held leadership roles at Liquid Capital, Comresco Capital, and Guaranty Business Credit, specializing in factoring and asset-based lending. A recognized industry expert, Gen helped develop the first factoring certification program for the International Factoring Association and holds a Subject Matter Expert designation. She has been named among the top women in ABL by ABF Journal and a notable woman in commercial finance by SFNet.

About Haversine

Haversine Management and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, exist to provide fast, fair and flexible funding solutions to commercial lenders. Formed in 2018, Haversine helps factors, asset-based lenders, inventory, purchase order, equipment and real estate lenders fill funding gaps by providing senior and junior lender finance lines of credit up to $25,000,000, as well as participation program options. Haversine also launched Lead Line, a referral, lead generation platform where we help facilitate funding for small and mid-sized businesses within our vast network of lending clients and partners and recently released a new podcast. To learn more about Haversine, visit HaversineFunding.com or check out our podcast, In Focus with Haversine, available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts and LinkedIn.

