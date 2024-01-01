Athlon Sports Launches ‘Best Podcast Available’ – new NFL Draft Podcast with Draft Expert, Luke Easterling

New podcast will feature Easterling’s detailed research and analysis plus high-profile draft-related guests.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Athlon Sports, the leading publisher of preseason guides for over 50 years, has launched a new podcast with its NFL draft expert, Luke Easterling. The podcast, Best Podcast Available, launched earlier this week and will drop new episodes every Wednesday. It’s hosted by Easterling, who has covered college football and the NFL for more than two decades, with a particular focus on the NFL Draft.









“We all know the NFL doesn’t truly have an offseason. Therefore, the NFL Draft has become the most highly anticipated ‘offseason’ event in professional sports,” said Easterling. “That insatiable interest from fans has made the draft into a year-round, full-time industry all its own. Growing up as such a huge fan of both college and pro football, I was always fascinated with the nexus of both — the draft. In my 25 years of draft analysis, I’ve always enjoyed using scouting reports, mock drafts, rankings and more to give fans all the information they need to be excited for the future of their favorite teams, no matter who is selected on draft weekend.”

“For years, Athlon Sports has produced the premier NFL Draft preview magazine in the industry,” added Easterling. “We already bring that same high-quality, trusted analysis to our daily digital coverage at AthlonSports.com. We’re now taking that to yet another level with this new show, which will give our viewers/listeners a new and entertaining way to stay in the know about the draft 12 months a year.”

The first episode of the Best Podcast Available includes an interview with ESPN NFL Draft Analyst, Matt Miller, and the two experts break down:

NFL Combine standouts and sleepers

Who’s rising and falling on draft boards

What actually matters at the combine beyond the workouts.

Easterling has written for some of the largest and most recognizable brands in sports media. His experience and expertise in evaluating potential NFL prospects and analyzing team needs has earned the appreciation of his readers and the respect of his peers. Easterling has been a featured guest on ESPN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, Fox Sports Radio, SiriusXM and more.

The Best Podcast Available is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more. Links are available here: linktr.ee/bestpodcastavailable

