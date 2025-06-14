Hashtag Agency Emerges as Strategic Partner for Global Brands Expanding in the Middle East

In today’s global marketing world, one truth is becoming increasingly clear: success in local markets requires more than just a global name; it requires local expertise and knowledge.

As global brands expand into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), they’re learning that traditional big-network agencies with headquarters in New York, London, or Paris often struggle to deliver the cultural fluency, local agility, and influencer connections needed to resonate with Gulf consumers.

The rise of TikTok, Instagram Reels, and Snapchat in the region has accelerated this shift. MENA audiences, especially younger consumers, demand content that speaks their language, reflects their humor, and taps into local trends. Global campaigns adapted for the region often fall flat or, worse, spark backlash for missing key cultural insights.

This is why we’re seeing a power shift in the agency world:

Global brands are increasingly partnering with regional specialists.

Local agencies are no longer just execution partners; they’re becoming strategic drivers of growth.

Agility, cultural depth, and on-the-ground relationships are now competitive advantages global networks can’t replicate.

The MENA region is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt are home to a young, hyper-connected population with high social media engagement, and brands that want to win here need to move fast.

But speed is only part of the equation. Understanding local culture is where the real differentiation happens. Knowing which influencers matter, which humor lands, and which platform is surging in which city? These are insights that come from being embedded in the market, not from a distant global office.

While international networks bring global best practices, local agencies bring the kind of real-time, culturally attuned thinking that global brands increasingly need to stay relevant. This is especially true in sectors like food and beverage, fashion, and entertainment, where cultural alignment can make or break a campaign.

One of the standout examples of this local power shift is Hashtag Agency, based in Riyadh & Dubai.

Founded by Amer Massimi, who himself came from the global agency world (with years at Publicis and Leo Burnett), Hashtag was built on a clear insight:

Social media would redefine how brands connect with MENA consumers, and global agencies weren’t built to keep up.

Starting as one of the region’s earliest social media-focused agencies, Hashtag quickly attracted big regional names like Almarai and global brands like Domino’s Pizza. From the beginning, the agency differentiated itself by offering a social-first, video-driven approach paired with deep cultural understanding.

Today, Hashtag operates across three offices with a team of over 60 specialists, delivering cutting-edge work for clients like Centrepoint, Kellogg’s, Pringles, Cinnabon, and others. The agency’s focus on video-first content, influencer marketing, and paid social strategies has made it a leader in the space, consistently delivering campaigns that don’t just reach audiences-they resonate.

What makes agencies like Hashtag so valuable to international brands? It comes down to three key factors:

Agility: Without the layers of approvals that slow down multinational networks, local agencies can act fast, jumping on trends, responding to cultural moments, and creating content at the speed of social.

Cultural Intelligence: Local teams aren’t just localizing global campaigns; they’re building creative ideas from scratch, rooted in local humor, values, and social behavior.

Resources: Having troops on the ground gives local agencies the agility to create, adapt, and push out real-time marketing, especially through the region’s most-used and most-engaged content format: video. In contrast to global networks that often depend on external production pipelines, local agencies move fast, tapping local creators, trends, and cultural moments as they unfold.

Influencer Relationships: Hashtag’s long-standing partnerships with regional creators across TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube allow brands to access authentic, trusted voices – something global agencies often struggle to secure without local connections.

The success of agencies like Hashtag also reflects a bigger shift: MENA is no longer just a peripheral market; it’s a priority market for global brands.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is opening new sectors and driving innovation. The UAE is positioning itself as a global hub for technology and creativity. Egypt’s booming digital economy is fueling massive growth in e-commerce and social commerce.

For global brands, the stakes in the region have never been higher, and the need for the right local partners has never been clearer.

As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, one thing is certain: local agencies are no longer just supporting players. They are leading the charge, setting trends, and shaping how brands engage with consumers in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

For brands that want to win in MENA, the message is simple: don’t just think global – act local. And that means partnering with agencies like Hashtag, who understand the pulse of the market, the platforms that matter, and the creative strategies that drive real business results.

