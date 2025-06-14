Dr. Nihar Gala Expands Healthcare Innovations with the Launch of CareIQ and Publishes New Book “The Strength to Endure”

Esteemed Delaware-based physician, entrepreneur, and healthcare innovator Dr. Nihar Gala is proud to announce the launch of his latest venture, CareIQ, a forward-thinking Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) vendor company that brings cutting-edge technology and clinical services directly to healthcare providers and their patients. Building on the success of Alpha Care Medical, his primary care network with four locations across Delaware, Dr. Nihar Gala continues to lead transformative change in modern medicine.

CareIQ, officially launched in January, represents a major leap in improving continuity of care beyond traditional clinic visits. This turnkey RPM solution empowers healthcare providers to seamlessly deliver remote care using cellular-enabled monitoring devices, a cloud-based registration platform, a patient-friendly mobile application, and clinical monitoring services that enable early detection and better chronic disease management.

“We designed CareIQ to solve real challenges that both patients and providers face in today’s evolving healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Nihar Gala , Founder and CEO of CareIQ. “Our goal is to close the gaps in care by making remote patient monitoring easier to implement, more effective, and ultimately more accessible for all.”

Dr. Nihar Gala brings more than a decade of experience to this new venture. After earning his MD from Rutgers University in 2012, he completed his internship and residency in family medicine at the same institution. He later founded Alpha Care Medical in 2017, where he currently serves as CEO. Alpha Care Medical takes an integrative approach to care, offering services in primary care, behavioral health, psychiatry, and addiction treatment, with locations in Seaford, Millsboro, Dover, and Harrington.

Dr. Gala’s deep understanding of patient needs and healthcare delivery models has helped him identify innovative solutions like CareIQ. With the rise in chronic conditions and increasing demand for remote access to medical services, CareIQ offers providers a complete package to improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital readmissions.

Alongside this major business launch, Dr. Nihar Gala has also made his debut as an author with the publication of his new book, “The Strength to Endure,” now available on Amazon. The book draws from personal and professional experiences, offering readers insight into resilience, leadership, and overcoming adversity in both life and business. It is a reflection of his passion not only for healthcare but for mentoring and inspiring the next generation.

In 2022, Dr. Nihar Gala expanded his philanthropic efforts with the Dr. Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs, a nonprofit initiative designed to financially support and raise awareness for aspiring business owners across the United States. The scholarship underscores his belief in the power of education and innovation to shape a better future.

Fluent in English, Spanish, and Hindi, and born and raised in Delaware, Dr. Gala’s personal connection to the community remains at the heart of everything he does. His impeccable record of professionalism and care continues to position him as a trusted leader in healthcare.

With the launch of CareIQ and the release of “The Strength to Endure”, Dr. Nihar Gala once again proves his unwavering commitment to redefining the healthcare experience while uplifting others through knowledge, innovation, and compassion.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Nihar Gala

Organization: CareIQ

Website: https://careiq.io/

Email: infocareiq.io

SOURCE: CareIQ

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire