Harvard Grace Capital Announces Appointment of Alyssa Mediate, J.D. as Director of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

New leadership role supports continued growth and investor relationships across Middle Tennessee and North Alabama

Harvard Grace Capital, a private equity firm focused on commercial real estate investments across Middle Tennessee and North Alabama, today announced the appointment of Alyssa Mediate, J.D. as Director of Capital Formation and Investor Relations.

Alyssa Mediate, J.D., Director of Capital Formation and Investor Relations, Harvard Grace Capital

In this role, Mediate will lead the firm’s capital formation efforts, focusing on developing and strengthening relationships with accredited investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and other qualified capital partners. She will also support investor communications, fundraising initiatives, and strategic capital partnerships as the firm continues to identify and execute commercial real estate investment opportunities throughout its target markets.

“Alyssa brings eight years of valuable experience in relationship building and capital markets, along with a strong understanding of what investors are looking for,” said Stewart Heath, founder and CEO of Harvard Grace Capital. “As we continue to grow our investment platform, strengthening our ability to connect with the right capital partners is a critical part of our strategy. We are excited to have Alyssa helping lead that effort.”

Harvard Grace Capital focuses on acquiring, investing in and operating commercial real estate opportunities where the firm believes its local market knowledge and disciplined investment approach can create attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm’s geographic focus includes Middle Tennessee and North Alabama, two markets benefiting from long-term population growth, business expansion, and continued economic investment.

“I’m excited to join Harvard Grace Capital at an important stage in its growth,” said Mediate. “The firm’s focused approach to commercial real estate and its commitment to building long-term relationships with investors create a strong foundation for continued growth. I look forward to introducing the firm to new capital partners while deepening relationships with existing investors.”

The appointment comes as Harvard Grace Capital continues to expand its investment pipeline and build its capital partner network throughout its target markets.

About Harvard Grace Capital

Harvard Grace Capital is a private equity investment firm focused on commercial real estate opportunities in Middle Tennessee and North Alabama. The firm combines local market knowledge, disciplined underwriting, and a relationship-driven approach to identify and execute investment opportunities designed to create long-term value for its investors and partners.

For more information about Harvard Grace Capital, visit https://harvardgracecapital.com.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Mediate, J.D.

Director of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

Harvard Grace Capital

alyssa.mediate@harvardgrace.com

629-209-2042

https://harvardgracecapital.com

SOURCE: Harvard Grace Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire