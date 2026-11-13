CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC:MWWC) Announces 1-for-350 Reverse Stock Split Effective November 13, 2026

The Press Release issued on Wednesday, November 11th at 9:00AM EST by Marketing Worldwide Corporation contained an error with the incorrect effective date. The corrected version appears below:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTCID:MWWC) (the “Company”), today announced that, effective on November 13th, 2026 (the “Effective Time”), the Company effected a 1-for-350 reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”) of all issued and outstanding shares of its common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Common Stock”).

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every 350 shares of issued and outstanding Common Stock were automatically combined into one share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split applied proportionately to all holders of Common Stock and did not change any holder’s percentage of ownership interest in the Company, except for immaterial changes resulting from the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares were issued. A holder who otherwise would have been entitled to receive a fractional share was rounded up to the next whole share.

The Reverse Stock Split reduced the number of issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock from approximately 5,728,905,549 immediately before the Effective Time to 16,368,302 approximately immediately after the Effective Time. The number of authorized shares of Common Stock did not change as a result of the Reverse Stock Split.

The Common Stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis on the OTC Pink market at market open on November 13th, 2026. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the CUSIP number for the Common Stock is 57061T409.

The Company’s transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company , LLC, acted as the exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who held their shares in brokerage accounts or in “street name” were not required to take any action to effect the Reverse Stock Split.

The Reverse Stock Split is intended to increase the per-share trading price of the Common Stock. Additionally, this corporate action included confirmation of a domicile change for the company from Delaware to Wyoming.

About Marketing Worldwide Corp. (OTC PINK:MWWC)

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a publicly quoted company on the OTC Markets under the symbol MWWC. Through its new strategic direction, the Company is working to build an active operating platform focused on global media, AI-driven advertising and monetization, brand partnerships, and international growth initiatives.

For additional information, please contact:

Marketing Worldwide Corporation

Investor Relations

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, future partnerships, contracts, AI initiatives, media developments, global expansion, management plans, shareholder value, and the expected benefits of the definitive agreement. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire