Harrier Sundown Celebration Honors 40+ Years of Squadron History and AV-8B Retirement

June 2026 event welcomes squadron veterans and families back to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for a once-in-a-generation farewell.

For more than four decades, pilots, engineers, mechanics, and ground crew at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point have launched, maintained, and flown the AV-8B Harrier -a vertical takeoff aircraft that became an icon of American military aviation.

In June, hundreds of those who served will return to Eastern North Carolina for the Harrier Sundown Celebration, a week-long event marking the sunset and retirement of the aircraft, and honoring the legacy of VMA-223 .

The Harrier Sundown Celebration takes place June 1-4, 2026, with two signature public events on June 2: a 5K run that morning, followed by an all-American picnic featuring live music, food vendors, an AV-8B flyover, and family-friendly activities.

The event brings together former and current military personnel, their families, and community members to reflect on shared history and celebrate a pivotal moment in military aviation.

THE HOMECOMING

For many attendees, returning to New Bern represents far more than witnessing a retirement ceremony. It’s a chance to reconnect with the community where they built careers, raised families, and became part of a squadron that has defined the region for generations.

The Harrier Sundown Celebration recognizes this significance, offering both formal remembrance and casual reunion with a full week of events designed to honor the aircraft’s operational legacy while celebrating the people who made it matter.

EVENTS OPEN TO THE COMMUNITY

Two public events on June 2 invite New Bern and Havelock community members to participate in the celebration and milestone occasion.

Sunrise Run Before the Sundown 5K

Time: 8:00 AM

Location: Havelock City Park

A sunrise 5K run that sets the tone for the day’s celebrations.

All-American Picnic

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Walter B. Jones Park

Attendees can enjoy live music, food vendors, an AV-8B flyover, and a variety of activities for all ages. This public gathering offers a rare opportunity to celebrate military heritage and community connection in a festive, inclusive atmosphere.

For more information and event details, visit our calendar of events .

ABOUT THE HARRIER SUNDOWN CELEBRATION

The Harrier Sundown Celebration marks the retirement of the AV-8B Harrier aircraft and honors the legacy of VMA-223, which has been based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for more than 40 years. The event welcomes squadron veterans, their families, and community members to reflect on four decades of service and innovation in military aviation.

ABOUT VISIT NEW BERN & CRAVEN COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Visit New Bern is the destination marketing organization for New Bern and Craven County, North Carolina, a city where colonial history, natural beauty, and Southern warmth converge along the banks of the Neuse and Trent Rivers. Craven County Tourism Development Authority serves to promote and develop Craven County as a travel destination through a collective effort to drive tourism. For more information on planning a visit, accommodations, dining, and upcoming events, visit visitnewbern.com .

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MEDIA CONTACT

Melissa Riggle

Executive Director, Craven County Tourism Development Authority

mriggle@visitnewbern.com

(252) 637-9400

SOURCE: Visit New Bern

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire