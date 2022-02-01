HARMAN Receives 2022 ISG Digital Case Study Award for Transforming Domino’s Pizza Group’s Digital Experience

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions recognized for its work in eCommerce.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with a 2022 Digital Case Study Awards™. The award focuses on HARMAN’s work in enhancing and transforming Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DPG) eCommerce technology platforms and operations.

HARMAN deployed five different agile teams to help modernize DPG’s platforms, allowing Domino’s to replace legacy technologies with automation that will drive robust quality assurance strategies, reliable demand management and increased operational efficiency. Innovation trials were conducted including an automated, self-service EPOS (Electronic point of sale) platform, which helps prototype Apple CarPlay realize safe ordering for drivers as well as help with an advanced delivery tracking system. Additionally, an automated testing infrastructure was implemented to allow Domino’s to easily launch new products.

DPG saw greater optimization of its full-time workforce, with HARMAN saving the company hundreds of hours in intensive labor allocation. This resulted in significant cost and productivity gains for the company when it launched its new digital services.

“We are honored for this ISG award, acknowledging our digital services work for Domino’s Pizza Group, which will help them succeed in a highly competitive marketplace,” said Nick Parrotta, President – Digital Transformation Solutions & Chief Digital and Information officer (CDIO) at HARMAN. “Because we work closely with retailers around the world to solve their business problems, this recognition is further validation that we can continue to help our customers technologically transform, through human-centric design, to achieve better business outcomes, both now and in the future.”

“The HARMAN teams have provided us with essential scale and augmentation at speed,” said Sody Kahlon, Chief Technology Officer at Domino’s Pizza Group Ltd. “They have rapidly assimilated our landscape and enabled DPG to accelerate more strategic initiatives to meet our purpose of delivering a better future through food people love.”

In addition to DPG, two additional HARMAN client case studies, in healthcare and travel & logistics, were chosen as “standouts” in the 2022 Digital Case Study Awards™. The top case studies were chosen from a record number of global provider submissions—more than 320 best-in-class digital transformation work enterprise use cases. HARMAN is one of only 14 providers with two or more standout recognitions.

“The accelerated adoption of digital technologies and business models was strongly evident in the case studies we received,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. “Digital has gone mainstream for most businesses, especially in the area of customer and employee experience, so the emphasis is shifting towards modernizing the back office – overcoming the complexity of legacy environments to deliver better CX, deeper analytics and greater efficiency.”

For more information on HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, visit https://services.harman.com/.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS)

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

© 2022 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.

