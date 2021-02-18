HARMAN Professional Learning Sessions Webinar Series Attracts 20,000 Live Attendees and Achieves AVIXA Certification

With more than 150 live webinars to date, including 129 AVIXA-certified workshops, the Learning Sessions series will continue through 2021 and is currently accepting new proposals.

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Today, HARMAN Professional Solutions announced the HARMAN Learning Sessions has grown to have more than 20,000 attendees for its live webinar workshops — the majority of which are now certified by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA). In April 2020, HARMAN Learning Sessions was created to financially help under-employed AVL industry experts during the pandemic.

In ten months, HARMAN Professional has held more than 150 live workshop webinars hosted by 102 external presenters in addition to HARMAN staff experts. Covering topics ranging from live sound and lighting design to networked AV and IoT infrastructure, the workshops have proved to be an invaluable resource for industry professionals of all experience levels. All past sessions are archived and available to watch for free at https://pro.harman.com/lp/learning-sessions-playlists.

Recently, 129 Learning Sessions have been certified by AVIXA, an international organization of over 11,000 AV professionals that provides training and certification courses, conducts market research and publishes technical standards.

“We’re thrilled at the reception our AVIXA-certified Learning Sessions have gotten,” said Laura Lawrence, Senior Director of Global Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “We started this initiative early last year to provide educational resources and opportunities for AV and lighting professionals affected by COVID-19’s impact on our industry. Since then, the series has been a huge success, with over 150 webinars presented on a wide variety of topics. Receiving AVIXA certification is a major win for our Learning Sessions program, and we’re excited to expand our offerings with even more workshops in 2021 and beyond.”

HARMAN Professional is actively seeking lighting designers, audio engineers, AV professionals, performing artists and content creators to conduct future Learning Sessions. This opportunity is paid and will not require travel.

“The combined expertise from our industry experts is vast, and they are passionate about sharing what they’ve learned over the years,” said Lawrence. “Likewise, their peers are using the Learning Sessions to keep their skills sharp, especially as the AVL industry looks to rebound in the coming months. I encourage experts to propose a session that could inspire others.”

Interested parties should reach out only via email to [email protected] and include the following information in your email:

Name

Phone Number

Email Address

Location

Job/Talent

Workshop Topic and Description

Additional Requirements:

Presenters must have the ability to stream live via Zoom with a stable connection and clear audio and video quality.

Presenters must complete a trial run two weeks before the scheduled webinar date to test audio and video connection.

Presenters must provide a full workshop plan two weeks before the scheduled date.

Sessions should be no more than 60 minutes in length.

Equipment used in workshops should incorporate HARMAN brands such as JBL, Martin, AMX, Crown, BSS and Soundcraft, or be product-agnostic.

Presenters must commit to sharing their session with their personal network, including social media channels (assets for sharing will be provided by HARMAN).

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, DigiTech® and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

GLOBAL

David Glaubke

Director, Global Corporate Communications

HARMAN Professional Solutions

+1 (818) 895-3464 O

+1 (818) 470-7322 M