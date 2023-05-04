Haptic Technology Market worth $5.0 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Haptic Technology Market is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028 from USD 4.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the market growth of the haptic technology market include the rising integration of haptic technology into consumer devices, the growing use of haptic technology in automotive industry, and increasing use of haptic technology in healthcare industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=443

Browse in-depth TOC on “Haptic Technology Market”

199 – Tables

63 – Figures

223 – Pages

Haptic Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Feedback Type, Component, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High power consumption in haptic feedback Key Market Opportunities Rising applications of haptic technology in aerospace & defense industry Key Market Drivers Rising integration of haptic technology into consumer devices

Hardware is expected to account for the largest share of the haptic technology market during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is expected to lead the haptic technology industry. Increased adoption of haptic technology in various devices has been observed due to increased accuracy, increased input command speed, and improved user satisfaction. Technological advancements in devices are one of the driving factors for the market. For instance, manufacturers of mobile devices, vehicles, and IoT appliances are inclined toward adopting touch surfaces with haptic feedback instead of physical buttons. Haptic enables devices to become more compact, sleek, easy to update, and durable, which end users prefer.

The automotive & transportation is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Haptics is required for in-car infotainment systems and touchscreens in with GPS along with accelerator pedals, climate control screens, dashboards, and steering wheels. Therefore, automobile manufacturers are forming partnerships with haptic solutions providers to meet consumer demands. The growing haptic technology deployment in vehicles is a major factor driving the market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=443

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the haptic technology market from 2023 to 2028. Increasing disposable income and the subsequent increase in the usage of consumer devices, is a major driving factor for market growth in the region. China is home to many leading smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, etc. Furthermore, China is also the largest consumer of devices such as smartphones and tablets. It is also one of the leading manufacturers of passenger cars. Based on OICA’s data, passenger vehicle sale in China was 26,082,220 in 2021. The growing trend of using advanced technologies in vehicles, such as infotainment systems and other touchscreen-based devices such as dashboards, and navigation systems is expected to create growth opportunities for haptic technology hardware and software providers in the automotive industry. The growing adoption of haptic technology in consumer devices and automobiles is expected to drive the market’s growth in the next 5 years.

The report profiles key players in haptic technology companies such as Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China), AAC Technologies (China), TDK Corporation (Japan), Microchip technologies Inc. (US), Immersion (US), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), Precision Microdrives (UK), and Synaptic Incorporated (US), and ultraleap (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=443

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Piezoelectric Devices Market by Material (Piezoelectric Ceramics, Polymers), Product (Piezoelectric Actuators, Transducers, Motors), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Consumer) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

Mobile Robots Market by Operating Environment (Aerial, Ground, and Marine), Component (Control System, Sensors), Type (Professional and Personal & Domestic Robots), Application (Domestic, Military, Logistics, Field), and Geography – Global Forecast 2023

Digital Holography Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Application (Microscopy, Holographic Display, Holographic Telepresence), Vertical (Commercial, Medical, Automotive), Technique, Process, Region – Global Forecast to 2024

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology Type (AR: Markerless, Marker-base; VR: Non-Immersive, Semi-immersive and Fully Immersive Technology), Device Type, Offering, Application, Enterprise, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027

Biosensors Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type, Product (Wearable, Non-wearable), Technology, Application (POC, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Biodefense) Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/haptic-technology-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/haptic-technology.asp

Logo: http://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haptic-technology-market-worth-5-0-billion-by-2028—exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301815783.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets