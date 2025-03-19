Happiest Minds announces apex-level organizational changes

Ashok Soota is Chairman & Chief Mentor

Joseph Anantharaju is Co-Chairman & CEO

Venkatraman Narayanan is MD & CFO

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’ Mindful IT Company, today announced apex-level changes in the organization structure of Happiest Minds with immediate effect.

Joseph Anantharaju who was Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO of PDES Division will now become Co-Chairman & CEO of Happiest Minds. Joseph will become responsible for all the business divisions of Happiest Minds: Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS) and GenAI Business Services (GBS). The Analytics CoE and People Practice will also report to Joseph.

Venkatraman Narayanan is MD & CFO and the following Corporate functions will report to him: Finance, Talent Acquisition, Internal IT, Learning & Development, ESG, CSR, Procurement and Administration.

M&A and Board matters will be Joseph and Venkat’s joint responsibility. Both Joseph and Venkat will report independently to Ashok Soota who becomes Chairman & Chief Mentor.

Ashok Soota said “Joseph has been the key driver of Happiest Minds growth and profitability since its inception. Integrated responsibility with Joseph for all current and future businesses will accelerate future growth and more streamlined working of Happiest Minds.”

“Venkat has been the pillar and mind behind Happiest Minds’ financial strategies. He also supports Happiest Health as commercial and financial advisor. He provides similar support on a pro bono basis to SKAN, my not-for-profit medical research trust.”

Joseph Anantharaju said, “The last 14 years have been an immensely satisfying and enriching experience helping build Happiest Minds into a Digital Engineering leader. I am delighted with this recognition and look forward to leading Happiest Minds through its transformation journey and taking it to greater heights.”

Venkatraman Narayanan said, “I look forward to continue working closely and collaboratively with Joseph to make Happiest Minds a great success story.”

Ashok Soota added that, “Happiest Minds is currently finalizing FY26 plans and the organic growth outlook is encouraging, thanks to the transformational changes of the last 18 months. I would like to thank our dedicated teams for their contributions to Happiest Minds’ success. Finally, I would like to thank the Happiest Minds Board, which has provided guidance through this period of planned succession planning and organization transformation.”

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

