12 Types of Security Cameras and How to Choose the Right One

ZHUHAI, China, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As businesses seek smarter security solutions, advanced camera technology is playing a key role in improving surveillance and asset protection. Supertek, a leading camera module manufacturer, offers a wide range of high-performance cameras tailored for different environments, from compact dome cameras for indoor monitoring to license plate recognition systems for high-traffic areas.

“Our mission at Supertek is to provide businesses with reliable, high-quality imaging solutions that meet their specific security needs,” said Christy Wong, co-founder of Supertek. “Every camera we develop is shaped by industry feedback, ensuring continuous innovation and practical applications.”

With an in-house SMT production line, Supertek ensures flexible order quantities and fast delivery, making it easier for businesses to adopt cutting-edge surveillance solutions.

This article explores 12 types of security cameras, their features, and where they perform best.

1. Dome Cameras

Dome cameras are designed for versatile use, offering reliable surveillance with a low-profile design that fits seamlessly into different environments. Supertek provides an effective balance of coverage and security, making it a popular choice for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Below are the key features of dome cameras and insights into their best applications:

Key Features

Tamper-Proof Housing : Many dome cameras feature a protective housing that resists tampering and damage. This makes them dependable in public spaces where security equipment might be at risk.

: Many dome cameras feature a protective housing that resists tampering and damage. This makes them dependable in public spaces where security equipment might be at risk. Ceiling-Mounted Design : These cameras are commonly installed on ceilings, maximizing their field of view. This positioning allows them to monitor large areas with minimal obstructions.

: These cameras are commonly installed on ceilings, maximizing their field of view. This positioning allows them to monitor large areas with minimal obstructions. 360° View: Dome cameras are designed to offer a full 360-degree view, reducing blind spots and providing complete coverage of an area. This feature is especially valuable for monitoring large, open spaces with minimal equipment.

Best For

Parking Areas : With night vision and weather-resistant features, dome cameras are also useful for parking lots. They enhance safety by capturing clear images in low light, making them ideal for 24/7 outdoor surveillance.

: With night vision and weather-resistant features, dome cameras are also useful for parking lots. They enhance safety by capturing clear images in low light, making them ideal for 24/7 outdoor surveillance. Warehouses : Dome cameras are perfect for overseeing large warehouse spaces, covering aisles and open areas efficiently. This wide coverage minimizes blind spots, helping to monitor assets and worker safety.

: Dome cameras are perfect for overseeing large warehouse spaces, covering aisles and open areas efficiently. This wide coverage minimizes blind spots, helping to monitor assets and worker safety. Office Buildings: For offices, dome cameras provide wide coverage in common areas and entrances. Their low-profile appearance fits seamlessly into professional environments, maintaining aesthetics while providing security.

2. Bullet Cameras

Bullet cameras stand out for their straightforward, cylindrical design and ability to deliver focused, high-quality surveillance. They’re well-suited for targeted monitoring, particularly in areas where capturing clear, detailed footage is crucial. At Supertek, these cameras are engineered to provide precision imaging, making them a reliable choice for various security applications. Below are notable features of bullet cameras and practical applications where they excel:

Key Features

Zoom Capability : Many bullet cameras come with optical or digital zoom, enabling close-up views without loss of quality. This feature helps capture details, like license plates or facial features, from a distance.

: Many bullet cameras come with optical or digital zoom, enabling close-up views without loss of quality. This feature helps capture details, like license plates or facial features, from a distance. High Resolution : Bullet cameras often feature high-resolution imaging, providing clear footage with defined details. This clarity makes it easier to identify faces or items in monitored areas.

: Bullet cameras often feature high-resolution imaging, providing clear footage with defined details. This clarity makes it easier to identify faces or items in monitored areas. Flexible Installation: Bullet cameras can be easily mounted on walls, poles, or ceilings, allowing various placement options. This adaptability makes them suitable for hard-to-reach areas or specific viewing angles.

Best For

Perimeter Security : Bullet cameras are ideal for securing the outer boundaries of a property, such as fences and walls. Their focused range helps monitor any activity along the perimeter.

: Bullet cameras are ideal for securing the outer boundaries of a property, such as fences and walls. Their focused range helps monitor any activity along the perimeter. Entry Points : These cameras are well-suited for entrances and exits, where focused surveillance is needed. They capture clear images of individuals entering or leaving the premises.

: These cameras are well-suited for entrances and exits, where focused surveillance is needed. They capture clear images of individuals entering or leaving the premises. Remote Areas: Bullet cameras work well for monitoring remote or less-trafficked areas that still require attention. They’re a reliable choice for sections like loading zones, alleyways, and service entrances where precise visibility is crucial.

3. PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) Cameras

PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras give businesses a flexible surveillance option, with the ability to move side to side, up and down, and zoom in on specific details. This adjustability makes it easy to monitor large areas and focus on important activities as they happen. At Supertek, PTZ cameras are designed to deliver precise, real-time monitoring, making them a valuable asset for dynamic security needs.

Key Features

Two-Way Audio : Some PTZ cameras come with built-in audio capabilities, allowing security teams to communicate through the camera. This feature can be useful for directing individuals or deterring unwanted behavior remotely.

: Some PTZ cameras come with built-in audio capabilities, allowing security teams to communicate through the camera. This feature can be useful for directing individuals or deterring unwanted behavior remotely. Automated Scanning : Many PTZ cameras have preset “tour” options, where they automatically pan, tilt, and zoom across specific zones on a set schedule. This feature ensures consistent coverage without manual operation.

: Many PTZ cameras have preset “tour” options, where they automatically pan, tilt, and zoom across specific zones on a set schedule. This feature ensures consistent coverage without manual operation. Privacy Masking: Certain PTZ cameras offer privacy masking, allowing users to block out parts of the camera’s view, such as private or restricted areas. This feature is valuable in settings where selective visibility is essential for privacy compliance.

Best For

Event Spaces : PTZ cameras are well-suited for event venues, allowing operators to follow crowd movement and focus on high-traffic zones. Their flexible coverage helps provide security during large gatherings.

: PTZ cameras are well-suited for event venues, allowing operators to follow crowd movement and focus on high-traffic zones. Their flexible coverage helps provide security during large gatherings. Industrial Facilities : These cameras are ideal for industrial sites where monitoring multiple zones is necessary. Their pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities support thorough surveillance of critical areas.

: These cameras are ideal for industrial sites where monitoring multiple zones is necessary. Their pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities support thorough surveillance of critical areas. Retail Parking Lots: PTZ cameras work well in large parking lots, allowing comprehensive coverage of entry points and general activity. Their zoom function also aids in identifying vehicles or individuals across expansive spaces.

4. C-Mount Cameras

C-Mount cameras offer a practical solution for businesses that require customizable surveillance options. With their modular structure, these cameras can easily switch lenses to suit various ranges, making them useful across diverse environments. At Supertek, C-Mount cameras are designed to provide high-quality imaging with adaptable configurations, ensuring businesses get the flexibility they need for effective security.

Key Features

Long-range Lens : Equipped with long-range lens options, C-Mount cameras can capture clear images from a distance. This feature is valuable for businesses monitoring wide areas or specific distant points.

: Equipped with long-range lens options, C-Mount cameras can capture clear images from a distance. This feature is valuable for businesses monitoring wide areas or specific distant points. Temperature Resistance : Many C-Mount cameras are designed to withstand extreme temperatures when fitted with the right housing. This makes them ideal for use in harsh environments, such as cold storage facilities or industrial sites.

: Many C-Mount cameras are designed to withstand extreme temperatures when fitted with the right housing. This makes them ideal for use in harsh environments, such as cold storage facilities or industrial sites. Box-Like Appearance: C-Mount cameras have a distinct, box-like appearance, making them easy to spot in any environment. This noticeable design serves as a deterrent, showing a visible security presence to prevent unwanted activity.

Best For

Transportation Hubs : C-Mount cameras are ideal for areas like airports, train stations, and bus terminals where long-distance monitoring is crucial. Their box-like appearance provides a visible security presence, reassuring travelers and discouraging potential issues.

: C-Mount cameras are ideal for areas like airports, train stations, and bus terminals where long-distance monitoring is crucial. Their box-like appearance provides a visible security presence, reassuring travelers and discouraging potential issues. Banking and Finance : These cameras are effective in banks or financial institutions where high-quality footage and a visible deterrent are essential. The box-like design makes security cameras easily recognizable, while high-resolution images help with detailed monitoring.

: These cameras are effective in banks or financial institutions where high-quality footage and a visible deterrent are essential. The box-like design makes security cameras easily recognizable, while high-resolution images help with detailed monitoring. Healthcare Facilities: C-Mount cameras are well-suited for hospitals and clinics, providing reliable coverage in high-traffic areas. Their modular design allows for easy adjustments to different lighting conditions and distances within healthcare settings.

5. Wireless Cameras

Wireless cameras provide convenient, cable-free surveillance, allowing for easy setup and flexibility in placement. They’re designed for seamless remote access, fitting various security needs without the hassle of extensive wiring. At Supertek, wireless cameras are built with advanced connectivity and storage options, making them a reliable choice for businesses seeking adaptable security solutions.

Key Features

Wi-Fi Connectivity : Wireless cameras connect to Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for physical data cables. This setup makes installation simpler and allows cameras to be easily repositioned as needed.

: Wireless cameras connect to Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for physical data cables. This setup makes installation simpler and allows cameras to be easily repositioned as needed. Cloud Storage : Many wireless cameras save footage to cloud storage, offering secure, easy access to recordings. This feature is useful for businesses looking for a convenient way to store and retrieve video remotely.

: Many wireless cameras save footage to cloud storage, offering secure, easy access to recordings. This feature is useful for businesses looking for a convenient way to store and retrieve video remotely. Battery-Powered Option: Many wireless cameras come with battery-powered models, enabling installation in areas without direct power sources. This feature supports flexible placement, even in remote or hard-to-reach spots.

Best For

Temporary Setups : Wireless cameras are ideal for temporary installations, such as construction sites or event spaces. Their simple setup and removal make them convenient for short-term security needs.

: Wireless cameras are ideal for temporary installations, such as construction sites or event spaces. Their simple setup and removal make them convenient for short-term security needs. Remote Locations : These cameras are perfect for places without wired networks, like remote offices or outdoor sites. Their Wi-Fi connectivity ensures reliable monitoring even in areas without traditional infrastructure.

: These cameras are perfect for places without wired networks, like remote offices or outdoor sites. Their Wi-Fi connectivity ensures reliable monitoring even in areas without traditional infrastructure. Small Business Security: Wireless cameras suit small businesses needing affordable, flexible surveillance. Their low installation cost and remote access make them practical for effective security on a budget.

6. IP (Internet Protocol) Cameras

IP cameras provide clear, digital video surveillance by using an internet connection, making them great for remote monitoring and large networks. Compared to older analog cameras, IP cameras offer sharper images and more advanced options. At Supertek, IP cameras are designed with high-resolution imaging and smart analytics, ensuring businesses get the most out of their surveillance systems.

Key Features

High Frame Rate : IP cameras often support high frame rates, resulting in smoother video playback. This feature is essential for capturing fast-moving activities clearly, which can be valuable in high-traffic areas or for identifying details in real-time.

: IP cameras often support high frame rates, resulting in smoother video playback. This feature is essential for capturing fast-moving activities clearly, which can be valuable in high-traffic areas or for identifying details in real-time. PoE (Power over Ethernet) : Many IP cameras use Power over Ethernet (PoE), enabling both power and data to be transmitted through a single cable. This reduces the need for extra wiring, simplifying installation and maintenance in large setups.

: Many IP cameras use Power over Ethernet (PoE), enabling both power and data to be transmitted through a single cable. This reduces the need for extra wiring, simplifying installation and maintenance in large setups. Advanced Video Analytics: IP cameras often come with built-in video analytics, such as facial recognition, motion detection, and people counting. These smart features help enhance security by alerting teams to unusual activity or providing insights for operational efficiency.

Best For

Educational Institutions : Schools and universities benefit from IP cameras for campus-wide monitoring and student safety. Their high-quality video and easy access to footage support real-time security in large educational settings.

: Schools and universities benefit from IP cameras for campus-wide monitoring and student safety. Their high-quality video and easy access to footage support real-time security in large educational settings. Multi-Location Businesses : These cameras are perfect for businesses with multiple sites, as footage from different locations can be accessed in one platform. This centralized monitoring is efficient for overseeing operations across locations.

: These cameras are perfect for businesses with multiple sites, as footage from different locations can be accessed in one platform. This centralized monitoring is efficient for overseeing operations across locations. Data-Sensitive Environments: IP cameras are suitable for environments requiring strict data protection, such as banks or healthcare facilities. Their encryption and secure connectivity help maintain privacy and protect sensitive data.

7. Thermal Cameras

Thermal cameras detect heat rather than visible light, making them perfect for monitoring in low-visibility conditions. By capturing heat signatures, they can reveal activity even in darkness, fog, or smoke-filled areas. At Supertek, thermal cameras are engineered to provide high-contrast imaging and reliable detection, making them a valuable asset for businesses that require uninterrupted surveillance in challenging environments.

Key Features

Fire Detection : Thermal cameras can identify unusual heat patterns, which may indicate fire risks. This feature is valuable for early fire detection in environments prone to overheating, like warehouses and industrial facilities.

: Thermal cameras can identify unusual heat patterns, which may indicate fire risks. This feature is valuable for early fire detection in environments prone to overheating, like warehouses and industrial facilities. Intruder Detection : Thermal cameras excel at detecting movement from intruders, even in complete darkness. This capability makes them ideal for secure areas that need round-the-clock monitoring without visible lighting, for example, storage facilities or restricted zones.

: Thermal cameras excel at detecting movement from intruders, even in complete darkness. This capability makes them ideal for secure areas that need round-the-clock monitoring without visible lighting, for example, storage facilities or restricted zones. High Contrast Imaging: Thermal cameras produce high-contrast images, making it easy to distinguish between objects based on heat levels. This contrast enhances the clarity of monitored areas, especially in low-visibility environments.

Best For

Industrial Safety : Thermal cameras are commonly used in industrial settings to monitor equipment and detect overheating, preventing potential hazards. They help businesses identify maintenance needs before issues escalate.

: Thermal cameras are commonly used in industrial settings to monitor equipment and detect overheating, preventing potential hazards. They help businesses identify maintenance needs before issues escalate. Perimeter Security : These cameras are effective for perimeter security, especially in large, open spaces like construction sites or warehouses. Their heat detection makes them ideal for spotting unauthorized activity in areas with minimal lighting.

: These cameras are effective for perimeter security, especially in large, open spaces like construction sites or warehouses. Their heat detection makes them ideal for spotting unauthorized activity in areas with minimal lighting. Hazardous Environments: Thermal cameras are well-suited for environments with low visibility, such as smoky, foggy, or dust-filled areas. They provide reliable surveillance in challenging conditions, ensuring continuous security.

8. Day/Night Cameras

Day/Night cameras adapt automatically to both bright and low-light settings, making them a reliable choice for around-the-clock security. These cameras provide clear images regardless of lighting conditions, making them useful in various environments. At Supertek, day/night cameras are built with advanced imaging technology to ensure consistent surveillance, even in unpredictable lighting conditions.

Key Features

Anti-Glare Technology : Many day/night cameras are equipped with anti-glare technology to handle direct sunlight or bright artificial lights. This feature reduces light distortion, making footage clearer in high-glare situations.

: Many day/night cameras are equipped with anti-glare technology to handle direct sunlight or bright artificial lights. This feature reduces light distortion, making footage clearer in high-glare situations. Backlight Compensation (BLC) : Backlight Compensation adjusts for high background light, making foreground objects more visible. This feature helps maintain clarity when subjects are backlit, such as near windows or entrances.

: Backlight Compensation adjusts for high background light, making foreground objects more visible. This feature helps maintain clarity when subjects are backlit, such as near windows or entrances. Dust and Debris Protection: These cameras are often sealed to prevent dust and debris from entering sensitive components. This feature is essential in areas with high dust levels, for example, construction sites or industrial zones.

Best For

24/7 Surveillance : Day/Night cameras are ideal for businesses needing continuous surveillance, such as retail stores and warehouses. Their ability to adapt to lighting changes provides consistent monitoring throughout the day.

: Day/Night cameras are ideal for businesses needing continuous surveillance, such as retail stores and warehouses. Their ability to adapt to lighting changes provides consistent monitoring throughout the day. Warehouse Loading Docks : Day/Night cameras are perfect for warehouse loading docks that experience frequent lighting changes due to open doors or low-lit conditions at night. Their adaptable design provides clear monitoring to keep track of shipments and personnel movement at all hours.

: Day/Night cameras are perfect for warehouse loading docks that experience frequent lighting changes due to open doors or low-lit conditions at night. Their adaptable design provides clear monitoring to keep track of shipments and personnel movement at all hours. Hallways: Day/Night cameras are suitable for dimly lit areas, including hallways where light may be limited. Their low-light capabilities provide clear images even in challenging lighting.

9. 360-Degree Cameras

360-degree cameras offer a full panoramic view, ideal for monitoring large spaces without missing any details. By covering wide areas with minimal equipment, they provide an efficient solution for businesses needing complete coverage. At Supertek, 360-degree cameras are designed with advanced imaging features, ensuring seamless surveillance with smart analytics and high-resolution clarity.

Key Features

Heat Mapping : Many 360-degree cameras come with built-in heat mapping, along with other analytics like people counting and motion detection. These smart features help businesses analyze activity patterns and improve operational efficiency.

: Many 360-degree cameras come with built-in heat mapping, along with other analytics like people counting and motion detection. These smart features help businesses analyze activity patterns and improve operational efficiency. De-Warping Technology : To create a flat, usable image from the curved 360-degree view, these cameras use de-warping technology. This feature provides a clear and distortion-free view, helping security teams see details more accurately.

: To create a flat, usable image from the curved 360-degree view, these cameras use de-warping technology. This feature provides a clear and distortion-free view, helping security teams see details more accurately. Event-Triggered Alerts: Some 360-degree cameras can trigger alerts based on specific events, such as unusual movement. This feature enables proactive security measures and immediate response to incidents.

Best For

Hotel Lobbies : 360-degree cameras are ideal for hotel lobbies, providing a complete view of entryways, reception desks, and guest waiting areas. This wide coverage helps staff monitor guest flow and ensure a secure, welcoming environment.

: 360-degree cameras are ideal for hotel lobbies, providing a complete view of entryways, reception desks, and guest waiting areas. This wide coverage helps staff monitor guest flow and ensure a secure, welcoming environment. Manufacturing Facilities : These cameras are effective in manufacturing facilities, where monitoring large production floors is essential. They enable oversight of equipment, inventory, and worker safety from a single vantage point.

: These cameras are effective in manufacturing facilities, where monitoring large production floors is essential. They enable oversight of equipment, inventory, and worker safety from a single vantage point. Sports Arenas: 360-degree cameras work well in sports arenas, capturing the entire seating area, entrances, and concourses. This expansive view supports crowd management and enhances security by covering high-traffic zones in one feed.

10. Hidden Cameras (Covert Cameras)

Hidden cameras are designed to blend seamlessly into their surroundings, offering discreet and effective monitoring for a variety of environments. With an increasing demand for subtle security solutions, the hidden camera market continues to expand. Valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach USD 6.42 billion by 2031, according to VMR. At Supertek, hidden cameras are developed with advanced features to provide reliable, low-profile surveillance without compromising security effectiveness.

Key Features

Motion Activation : Many hidden cameras are equipped with motion-activated recording, which starts only when movement is detected. This feature conserves storage space and helps capture relevant footage without continuous recording.

: Many hidden cameras are equipped with motion-activated recording, which starts only when movement is detected. This feature conserves storage space and helps capture relevant footage without continuous recording. Audio Recording : Some covert cameras include built-in audio capabilities, allowing them to capture sound along with video. This feature is helpful for situations where both visual and audio evidence are valuable.

: Some covert cameras include built-in audio capabilities, allowing them to capture sound along with video. This feature is helpful for situations where both visual and audio evidence are valuable. Time and Date Stamp: Hidden cameras often include time and date stamping, marking each video for easy reference. This feature is valuable for keeping organized records and verifying the timeline of events.

Best For

Museums and Galleries : Hidden cameras are effective in museums and galleries, where they can monitor valuable exhibits without interfering with visitor experience. Their discreet design ensures security without detracting from the aesthetics of the space.

: Hidden cameras are effective in museums and galleries, where they can monitor valuable exhibits without interfering with visitor experience. Their discreet design ensures security without detracting from the aesthetics of the space. Healthcare Facilities : Covert cameras are useful in healthcare settings, helping to monitor sensitive areas like supply rooms or medication storage. Their unobtrusive presence supports security without disrupting patient privacy or comfort.

: Covert cameras are useful in healthcare settings, helping to monitor sensitive areas like supply rooms or medication storage. Their unobtrusive presence supports security without disrupting patient privacy or comfort. Data Centers: In data centers, hidden cameras provide discreet monitoring of sensitive access points and server rooms. Their unobtrusive placement helps maintain high security standards without drawing attention to surveillance efforts.

11. Floodlight Cameras

Floodlight cameras offer combined security by pairing powerful lighting with video surveillance, making them perfect for outdoor areas. Designed to deter intruders with bright lights that activate upon motion detection, these cameras provide effective visibility and monitoring. At Supertek, floodlight cameras are engineered to deliver high-lumen output, smart integration, and real-time monitoring, ensuring enhanced outdoor security.

Key Features

High Lumens Output : Floodlight cameras provide high-intensity lighting, often reaching thousands of lumens for maximum visibility. This bright output provides clear video footage and discourages potential intruders.

: Floodlight cameras provide high-intensity lighting, often reaching thousands of lumens for maximum visibility. This bright output provides clear video footage and discourages potential intruders. Bidirectional Audio : Some floodlight cameras include bidirectional audio, allowing users to listen and speak through the device. This feature helps engage with visitors or issue warnings to deter unwanted activity remotely.

: Some floodlight cameras include bidirectional audio, allowing users to listen and speak through the device. This feature helps engage with visitors or issue warnings to deter unwanted activity remotely. App Integration: Floodlight cameras often connect to mobile apps, enabling real-time alerts and remote control of lights and camera settings. This feature gives security teams flexibility in monitoring and responding to events from anywhere.

Best For

Warehouse Exteriors : Floodlight cameras are ideal for the exteriors of warehouses, providing security for loading docks and storage areas. The lights and surveillance help prevent after-hours theft and unauthorized access.

: Floodlight cameras are ideal for the exteriors of warehouses, providing security for loading docks and storage areas. The lights and surveillance help prevent after-hours theft and unauthorized access. Residential Complexes : These cameras work well for residential complexes, securing shared spaces like parking areas, walkways, and entrances. Floodlight cameras enhance community safety by illuminating dark spots and monitoring for suspicious activity.

: These cameras work well for residential complexes, securing shared spaces like parking areas, walkways, and entrances. Floodlight cameras enhance community safety by illuminating dark spots and monitoring for suspicious activity. Public Parks: In public parks or recreational areas, floodlight cameras provide both visibility and security after dark. Their presence supports safety in open spaces, helping prevent vandalism or other disturbances.

12. License Plate Recognition Cameras (LPR)

License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras are specialized tools for capturing and identifying license plates, even in challenging conditions. They help businesses track vehicles accurately and control access with ease. At Supertek, LPR cameras are designed with high-speed image capture, automated recognition, and secure database storage, making them a reliable solution for traffic monitoring and access control.

Key Features

Detailed Plate Capture : LPR cameras are designed to capture clear images of plates on moving vehicles, even at high speeds. This feature is essential for busy areas where vehicles move quickly, such as entrances or main roads.

: LPR cameras are designed to capture clear images of plates on moving vehicles, even at high speeds. This feature is essential for busy areas where vehicles move quickly, such as entrances or main roads. Integrated Database Storage : Many LPR systems include database storage, allowing captured plates to be stored and referenced later. This feature supports easy retrieval for security checks or record-keeping.

: Many LPR systems include database storage, allowing captured plates to be stored and referenced later. This feature supports easy retrieval for security checks or record-keeping. Automated Recognition System: These cameras use advanced software to automatically read and record license plate numbers. This automation helps streamline processes like gate access, parking management, and security monitoring.

Best For

Gated Communities : LPR cameras are ideal for gated communities, providing a secure way to track vehicles entering and exiting. This helps ensure only authorized vehicles have access to the premises.

: LPR cameras are ideal for gated communities, providing a secure way to track vehicles entering and exiting. This helps ensure only authorized vehicles have access to the premises. Parking Facilities : These cameras are well-suited for parking facilities, where they simplify the process of tracking vehicles and managing entry points. Their automated recognition streamlines access control and improves operational efficiency.

: These cameras are well-suited for parking facilities, where they simplify the process of tracking vehicles and managing entry points. Their automated recognition streamlines access control and improves operational efficiency. Logistics Centers: LPR cameras are beneficial in logistics hubs, helping track delivery trucks and manage fleet movement. This monitoring supports organized operations and improves security at entry and exit points.

Conclusion

With a wide range of security cameras available, businesses can find solutions that fit their specific needs, whether for perimeter security, indoor monitoring, or industrial applications. Understanding the capabilities of each camera type helps organizations make informed decisions for a more secure environment.

Supertek offers high-quality camera modules with MOQ flexibility, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to implement effective surveillance systems. With a streamlined production process and rapid delivery, Supertek continues to provide trusted imaging solutions for industries worldwide. Contact Supertek today to learn more about our latest security camera innovations!

For more information, contact:

Supertek Co.,Limited.

Phone: +86-15916303076

Email: sales@supertekmodule.com

Website: www.supertekmodule.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/12-types-of-security-cameras-and-how-to-choose-the-right-one-302405596.html

SOURCE Supertek Co., Limited