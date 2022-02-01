Hagens Berman Investigates Unlawful Copying of Online Content on Behalf of Website Owners

Website owners are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about an investigation into ongoing unauthorized copying of their proprietary content





SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hagens Berman, a leading consumer-rights and high-tech litigation law firm, is investigating potential infringements of the rights of website owners whose online published content may have been illegally copied for commercial purposes without their consent.

If you own a website, your content may have been copied and used without your consent. Find out your rights. Attorneys advise affected website owners to take swift action to learn more about their rights and potential recourse in the firm’s ongoing investigation. By coming forward, website owners may help pave the way for fair compensation, deter future violations and safeguard the rights of digital content creators.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, individuals and businesses who operate websites must be aware of their rights against Big Tech, or risk being flattened,” said Steve Berman, managing partner at Hagens Berman and the attorney leading the investigation. “Website owners have a right to control the copying and usage of their original content. When their websites are exploited without their consent, it not only undermines their hard work and dedication but also violates their legal rights.”

Hagens Berman has extensive experience pursuing litigation on behalf of web developers and content creators. In 2021, the firm secured a settlement valued at $100 million for U.S. developers of iOS apps who had allegedly been shortchanged by Apple’s App Store policies. Litigation on behalf of France-based iOS developers is ongoing. In 2022, the firm recovered a settlement valued at $90 million on behalf of Android app developers who made similar allegations regarding Google’s Play Store.

