Discover the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline at VMware Explore 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced its participation at VMware Explore, VMware’s flagship multi-cloud event being held Aug. 21-24 in Las Vegas. More than 10,000 attendees are expected to attend the conference and can visit Gigamon at booth #319 to learn how GigaVUE Cloud Suite™, a VMware-certified deep observability pipeline, acquires, optimizes, and distributes traffic and network-derived intelligence from any virtual machine or container across leading cloud platforms to monitoring and security tools.





As the complexity of hybrid cloud infrastructure continues to grow and organizations look to get the most out of their cloud investments, the deep observability market is forecasted to grow at a 52 percent CAGR and reach $1.9B by 2027. This growth is supported by the recent Gigamon 2023 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey, in which nearly all respondents agree that today cloud security is dependent on gaining visibility across all data-in-motion (96%) and believe that deep observability is an important element of their cloud security (97%).

Experts who can highlight how the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline works within the VMware environment to harness actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of security and observability tools.

“As network blind spots continue to grow with increasing lateral and container communications, deep observability has emerged as the foundation for today’s effective security posture,” said Bassam Khan, vice president of product and technical marketing at Gigamon. “Working with VMware, we’ve certified our Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline so mutual customers can gain visibility into all hybrid cloud traffic, regardless whether virtual, container, or multi-cloud, and better leverage their current tooling to secure their hybrid cloud infrastructure.”

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

© 2023 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

